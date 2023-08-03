Cardi B Has Been Cleared of Investigation After Las Vegas Mic-Throwing Incident

The "I Like It" hitmaker performed at Drai's Beachclub & Nightclub last Saturday when she requested her fans cool her down by splashing her with water

By
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin has more than 20 years of international experience working in media and entertainment.  
Published on August 3, 2023 08:54PM EDT
Cardi B
Cardi B has been cleared of criminal battery in Las Vegas. Photo:

Brian Prahl / SplashNews.com

Cardi B has been cleared in the Las Vegas mic-throwing incident, with cops dropping the criminal battery investigation that had been launched against the rapper.

According to a statement released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and shared with PEOPLE on Thursday: “After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case."

"This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi," her lawyers Drew Findling, David Chesnoff, and Richard Schonfeld told TMZ. "On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept's diligent and prompt resolution of this matter."

The "I Like It" hitmaker, who is married to rapper Offset, was performing at Drai's Beachclub & Nightclub last Saturday when she requested her fans cool her down by splashing her with water in an attempt to beat the Las Vegas heat.

However, when one audience member responded by dousing the rapper with not just liquid but also ice, she lashed out by throwing the microphone directly at the alleged liquid launcher. 

The mic then ricocheted and hit a female bystander, who filed a police report, claiming she wasn’t the one who launched the melting missiles at Cardi, 30.

According to NBC, the woman told local law enforcement that she got hit by the microphone on the right shoulder and is now "experiencing pain because of the incident and is going to go get medical attention after she returns home on 7/30/23."

While the mother-of-two was listed as a battery suspect, the case was never referred to the Clark County District Attorney's Office and the cops concluded Cardi did not commit a criminal offense.

As for the infamous microphone that Cardi threw at the crowd, it's now up for auction on eBay, with bids so far eclipsing $90,000.

