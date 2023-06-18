Cardi B Celebrates '#1 Dad' Offset with Festive Father's Day Decorations — See the Photos!

"Your kids really, really love you so much," the "Bodak Yellow" rapper told her husband to mark the annual holiday

By
Angela Andaloro
and
Bailey Richards
Published on June 18, 2023 02:23PM EDT
Cardi B Celebrates Offset with Kids on Father's Day.
Photo:

Prince Williams/WireImage; Cardi B/Instagram

Offset is number one in wife Cardi B's heart this Father's Day!

After they spent Saturday night clubbing together, the Bronx native, 30, welcomed her rapper husband, 31, home to a sweet surprise — and shared his reaction on her Instagram Story.

While they were out, Cardi B had their home outfitted with enormous family portraits, balloon columns and a neon sign that read "#1 DAD OFFSET" — a message the rapper was seemingly very happy with, singing "I'm the #1 dad" in a later post.

"Happy f------ Father's Day," the "Bodak Yellow" rapper said as she filmed her husband walking into the decorated room. "Isn't it beautiful?"

"My baby go hard for me every time," Offset said, hugging his wife, as she continued to film his surprise.

"Listen, 'cause you're really like a great dad," Cardi B replied. "And not because I say, it's because your kids really, really love you so much."

"I love my babies too, man," the "Ric Flair Drip" rapper then responded. "I just do what I'm supposed to do."

Offset Spiderman and kids

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The couple shares son Wave, 21 months, and daughter Kulture Kiari, who turns 5 next month. Offset is also a father to son Jordan with ex Justine Watson, son Kody, 8, with ex Oriel Jamie, and daughter Kalea, 8, with ex Shya L'Amour.

Speaking about Offset's parenting style, Cardi, 30, told Good Morning America in 2021 that the rapper is "definitely hands-on."

"Sometimes he just gets too hands-on. I be like, 'Listen, I got it. I know what I'm doing, too. This ain't my first rodeo anymore,' " she added.

Cardi B, Offset and kids
Cardi B Instagram

In an Instagram tribute on his thirtieth birthday, Cardi B praised the rapper, writing: "I love you so much and I'm so proud of you. We have overcome so much together."

"I love the man that you're becoming and I love the father that you are," she continued. "Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short ❤️."

