"Happy birthday to the baddest bitch," she tweeted alongside pictures of her Pomeranian puppy on Sunday

Cardi B Celebrates Her Dog Fluffy's Birthday with a Cake — See the Adorable Photos!

Cardi B is showering her puppy Fluffy with some love on her special day!

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, shared cute pictures of her canine companion to Twitter on Sunday, in honor of the dog's birthday.

In the snaps, Fluffy donned a pink outfit with a white flower attached as well as a matching pink bow on her head. The rapper also celebrated her dog's birthday with a cake served in a pink container, with white balloons used as decorations in the background.

"Happy birthday to the baddest bitch Fluffy🌸🌺🎂," she tweeted alongside the images of her furry friend.

Last May, the "I Like It" songstress welcomed Fluffy into her family after her husband Offset gifted their daughter, Kulture Kiari, 3, the puppy as a surprise for her birthday.

In a clip shared on his Instagram featuring himself, Kulture and Fluffy, Offset, 30, can be seen pulling the little Pomeranian from behind his back as Kulture smiles while Cardi filmed the precious family moment.

The rapper, who tied the knot with Cardi in September 2017, wrote in the caption, "@kulturekiari Begged me for a puppy.....Surprise 🐶."

After welcoming Kulture in 2018, the couple gave birth to their second child, a baby boy, on Sept. 4 of last year, sharing the exciting news alongside a photo of Cardi cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset.

In the picture, Cardi and Offset look lovingly down at their son while the singer sits underneath a Louis Vuitton blanket. "9/4/21🦕💙🧸," Cardi captioned the family photo.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Earlier this month, the "Up" rapper shared a video on her Instagram Story of her daughter as she explained her sweet reasoning for not wanting another baby in the house.

"You want me to have another baby?" Cardi asked in the clip before Kulture quickly responded, "No!"

When the musician asked her daughter why, the toddler explained that she's perfectly content with her 6-month-old little brother. "Because I like my baby brother. He's perfect," Kulture said.

Cardi then gushed, "Aww."

Cardi B Credit: Cardi B/instagram

Back in November, while answering fan questions on Twitter, Cardi revealed Kulture's initial reaction to the news that she was having another child.

One fan wrote, "What was Kulture's reaction when you told her you were having another baby & that it was a boy?"

Cardi simply responded with a video of the toddler.

In the clip, Kulture continuously says she wants a baby sister. When the mom of two tells her daughter, "Yeah, but it's a boy," Kulture doesn't budge and responds again saying, "No, a baby sister."

In another tweet, the "WAP" rapper added that despite wanting another girl in the house, Kulture is embracing her new role as big sister.