Cardi B Asked Fans to 'Splash Me Down' — Just Not on Her Face — at Concert Where She Threw Microphone

Another clip from the rapper's now-viral performance in Las Vegas over the weekend adds more context to the mic-throwing situation

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 12:00PM EDT

Another clip from the performance where Cardi B threw a microphone at a concertgoer over the weekend adds some more context to the situation.

In a now-viral video, the Grammy winner retaliated against the crowd member who hurled a drink at her as she performed an outdoor set at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas on Saturday. However, according to a second clip from the concert, Cardi and her DJ asked the audience to "splash her down" — just not on her face.

"Give me some water," the 30-year-old rapper told crew members, as her DJ instructed the crowd to "splash her down."

"Splash me down," said Cardi, and fans obliged, throwing water toward the performer. "That s--- feel good. Put that s--- in my p----y, bitch. Come on."

Cardi B performs at Cardi B and Offset Headline Hall of Fame Party 2023 at Gila River Resorts & Casinos
Cardi B.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

It's unclear whether the direction was given to the crowd before or after the rapper appeared surprised when a drink was thrown in her direction as she performed her hit "Bodak Yellow" and threw her microphone at the front-row attendee, who security seemingly escorted away.

After the incident, she retweeted a different video angle of the microphone throw, which shows a clearer view of the fan attempting to empty their cup at Cardi, who reportedly continued her performance after the mic toss.

One clip from the show seems to find Cardi explaining the incident at the end of the show. "I don't wanna look that ghetto, bitch. I said splash my p----y, not my face, bitch," she said in the video.

At Drai’s Beachclub the night before, Cardi also reportedly threw her microphone toward a DJ who seemingly was cutting off her songs early during another performance, per a TikTok.

Cardi B attends the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Cardi B.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

A rep for Cardi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Cardi's on-stage response arrived as multiple artists have been pelted with items during concerts this year.

Earlier this month, Harry Styles crouched to the ground as he walked off stage after a fan pelted him in the eye with a flying object during his Love on Tour show in Vienna. Styles, 29, wearing a green sequined outfit, quickly placed his hand over his face, paused as he crouched to the ground, and then continued walking up a flight of steps after being hit.

That onstage incident followed those involving stars such as Bebe RexhaDrakeKelsea BalleriniSteve LacyKid Cudi and Pink — who have all endured concertgoers throwing objects toward or at them mid-performance.

Related Articles
Sinead O'Connor Bob Geldof 03 03 20
Bob Geldof Says Sinéad O’Connor’s Last Text Messages Were 'Happy' but Also 'Laden with Desperation'
Perth, AUSTRALIA - Harry Styles kicked off his Aussie tour with a sold out show at Perth's HBF Park. Harry played to over 20 thousand fans at the outdoor arena. Pictured: Harry Styles BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Backgrid AU / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Harry Styles' Record-Breaking Love on Tour Raises Over $6.5 Million for Charity
Ed Sheeran Serves Hot Dogs at a Legendary Chicago Spot Known For Yelling at Customers
Ed Sheeran Serves Hot Dogs at 'Legendary' Chicago Spot Known for Cursing at Customers: 'I Loved It'
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* "Harry Styles Flaunts Fit Physique and Stunning Tattoos on Fun-Filled Italian Getaway with James Corden and Victoria's Secret Model Jacquelyn Jablonski at Lake Bolsena!
Harry Styles Relaxes on Italian Getaway with James Corden and Victoria's Secret Model Jacquelyn Jablonski
Cardi B
Cardi B Throws Microphone at Concertgoer Who Tossed a Drink at Her While Performing in Las Vegas
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency with Career-Spanning Set: My First Show in '9,000 Years'
Johnny Depp Meets fan Cathy Smith.
Johnny Depp Shows Gratitude Onstage at Hollywood Vampires’ First U.S. Tour Stop
Sinead O'Connor posed at her home in County Wicklow, Republic Of Ireland on 3rd February 2012
Sinéad O'Connor Had 'Wonderful Plans' for New Album and 2024 Tour Before Sudden Death at 56: Managers
Taylor Swift
Why Are Concert Tickets So Expensive in 2023?
Carly Rae Jepsen Press Shots
Carly Rae Jepsen Details Making New Song 'So Right' with Boyfriend Cole MGN: 'Our First Little Baby' (Exclusive)
Matteo Bocelli, Ed Sheeran, Andrea Bocelli
Matteo Bocelli Says He Was 'Super Excited' to Work with Ed Sheeran on New Single 'Chasing Stars' (Exclusive)
Giada De Laurentiis and Shane Farley
Giada De Laurentiis Shares a 'Day In My Life' Including a Las Vegas Trip and Movie Night with Her Boyfriend
Snoop Dogg Donates $10K to Support Same 93-Year-Old Facing Eviction That Tyler Perry Helped
Snoop Dogg Donates $10K to Support Same 93-Year-Old Woman Facing Eviction That Tyler Perry Helped
Cardi B and her husband Offset dined at Delilah's Restaurant and Lounge in Hollywood and were approached by a flower vendor as they were leaving.
Offset Gifts Cardi B Roses During Date Night as Video for New Single ‘Jealousy’ Drops
Taylor swift creates an earthquake in seattle 07 22 23
Taylor Swift Fans Set Off 2.3 Magnitude ‘Swift Quake’ During Seattle Concert, Says Seismologist
Cardi B, Offset
Cardi B Denies Rumor That Public Feud with Offset Was a Stunt to Promote New Single 'Jealousy'