Another clip from the performance where Cardi B threw a microphone at a concertgoer over the weekend adds some more context to the situation. In a now-viral video, the Grammy winner retaliated against the crowd member who hurled a drink at her as she performed an outdoor set at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas on Saturday. However, according to a second clip from the concert, Cardi and her DJ asked the audience to "splash her down" — just not on her face. "Give me some water," the 30-year-old rapper told crew members, as her DJ instructed the crowd to "splash her down." "Splash me down," said Cardi, and fans obliged, throwing water toward the performer. "That s--- feel good. Put that s--- in my p----y, bitch. Come on." Cardi B Throws Microphone at Concertgoer Who Tossed a Drink at Her While Performing in Las Vegas Cardi B. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic It's unclear whether the direction was given to the crowd before or after the rapper appeared surprised when a drink was thrown in her direction as she performed her hit "Bodak Yellow" and threw her microphone at the front-row attendee, who security seemingly escorted away. After the incident, she retweeted a different video angle of the microphone throw, which shows a clearer view of the fan attempting to empty their cup at Cardi, who reportedly continued her performance after the mic toss. One clip from the show seems to find Cardi explaining the incident at the end of the show. "I don't wanna look that ghetto, bitch. I said splash my p----y, not my face, bitch," she said in the video. At Drai's Beachclub the night before, Cardi also reportedly threw her microphone toward a DJ who seemingly was cutting off her songs early during another performance, per a TikTok. Stars Who've Asked Fans to Seriously Stop Throwing Things at Them During Shows Cardi B. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images A rep for Cardi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Cardi's on-stage response arrived as multiple artists have been pelted with items during concerts this year. Earlier this month, Harry Styles crouched to the ground as he walked off stage after a fan pelted him in the eye with a flying object during his Love on Tour show in Vienna. Styles, 29, wearing a green sequined outfit, quickly placed his hand over his face, paused as he crouched to the ground, and then continued walking up a flight of steps after being hit. That onstage incident followed those involving stars such as Bebe Rexha, Drake, Kelsea Ballerini, Steve Lacy, Kid Cudi and Pink — who have all endured concertgoers throwing objects toward or at them mid-performance.