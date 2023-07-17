Cardi B and Offset's Blended Family Celebrates Kulture's 5th Birthday with Epic Super Mario Party

Cardi B and Offset put together another unforgettable birthday party for their little girl.

On Sunday, the "Up" rapper, 30, shared photos and videos from daughter Kulture Kiari's Super Mario-themed 5th birthday celebration on her Instagram Story.

The footage from the day began by showing the little one dressed in a big pink princess dress as she walked through the entrance of her celebration and was greeted by Princess Peach, Mario and Luigi.

As the event went on, different members of the two rappers' families could be seen enjoying the event. Cardi showed a bedazzled kids' sized ride-on Mercedes truck that was gifted to Kulture by Hennessy Carolina.

Offset spent most of the night with son Wave Set, 22 months, in his arms, but didn't let the toddler slow down his fun. The dedicated dad could be seen dancing with Wave and sons Kody, 8, and Jordan, 12.

At one point, he traded Wave for the birthday girl and danced with Kulture, laughing as he moved her arms to get her to shimmy while on his shoulders.

Kulture could also be seen exploring the different areas of the party — which included a ball pit, slides, a bounce house, a ceramics-painting station, a backpack decorating station and more — with big sister Kalea, 8, by her side.

Guests also enjoyed a serious buffet spread, featuring different Caribbean dishes, as well as kids' food.

Later, guests took a break from the action to sing "Happy Birthday" to Kulture, who had a five-tier Super Mario cake for the big 5th birthday.

After a round of desserts, the partygoers were back in action, with plenty of dancing among family and friends. Mario and Luigi even got in on the action, with the two characters facing off in a hilarious dance battle.



Cardi previously shared photos and videos from the family's trip to Nickelodeon Universe at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey, the rapper reflected on how fast daughter Kulture is growing up in a post on Instagram.

"My baby is five🥹….Happy birthday to my pretty princess. It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more.💖🎀🍰🎂5️⃣," the mom of two wrote, alongside photos where Kulture held a pink Birkin bag, which can retail for up to $25,000.

"Light lil turn up today till the weekend🎉🥳🎈," she said of their outing.

Offset shared his own birthday tribute to his little girl.

"Happy birthday @kulturekiari your such a great daughter you make me smile every time I lay eyes on you," the "Bad and Bougie" rapper, 31, wrote.

"I can’t believe you are 5 years old already I remember holding you when you were first born in my arms….daddy’s girl I love you so much."