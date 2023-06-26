Pass on the long wait to snag a reservation — now you can enjoy Carbone’s famous spicy vodka sauce at home!

The iconic New York City Italian restaurant, located in Greenwich Village, is now selling the beloved pasta sauce nationwide, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

The jars will begin rolling out in July and will become available around the country in September. They'll be sold online on Amazon or via Carbone Fine Food site.



Each jar of the new spicy vodka sauce, which was created in partnership with the founders of Major Food Group, Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick, contains Italian tomatoes grown in volcanic ash and cooked in small batches with onions and Calabrian chili peppers, per a release. The jar labels suggest that home cooks add cream to complete the restaurant flavor.

In addition to the jarred spicy vodka sauce, the brand is also releasing two types of pizza sauce: an original and a spicy.

Described by restaurateur Mario Carbone as “arguably the most popular dish” in a press release, the spicy rigatoni vodka dish is beloved by celebs, locals and tourists alike. Stars like Drake, Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan and Schitts Creek’s Sarah Levy have all shared photos of the coveted menu item.

Carbone Fine Food, the consumer goods brand for the Michelin-starred restaurant, first brought jarred versions of their marinara, arrabbiata and tomato basil sauces to consumers back in 2021.

