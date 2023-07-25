Cara Delevingne Says Finding Sobriety Has ‘Been Worth Every Second’: ‘I Am Stable. I’m Calmer’

The supermodel checked herself into rehab last year and entered a 12-step program

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Updated on July 25, 2023 12:14AM EDT
CARA DELEVINGNE. Photo:

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne is getting candid about her sobriety. 

In a cover interview for the September issue of ELLE UK, the supermodel, 30, shared that quitting alcohol has been “worth every second.”

“It hasn’t [been easy], but there have never been moments when I’m like, ‘This isn’t worth it,’ ” she told the publication of going sober. “It’s been worth every second. I just don’t know what it would take for me to give it up. I am stable. I’m calmer."

Delevingne also shared that she felt like a weight had been lifted after opening up about her struggles earlier this year. 

“For a long time, I felt like I was hiding a lot from people who looked up to me. I finally feel as though I can be free and myself, fully,” she said. 

ELLE UK/Quentin Jones

In an interview for the April cover of Vogue, the actress opened up about her commitment to sobriety and what led to her checking herself into rebab last fall.

The star shared that she entered a 12-step program after paparazzi photos taken of her at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles in July 2022 gave her an urgent wake-up call and “reality check.” 

Admitting the photos were “heartbreaking” and she was in a “bad place,” Delevingne explained that her behavior was tied to the pandemic's effect and her milestone 30th birthday last August. 

ELLE UK/Quentin Jones

Last month, Delevingne revealed that she had attended her first sober Glastonbury in 15 years. 

In a post shared on Instagram following the English music festival, Delevingne said her attendance at this year’s festival was “by far my favorite.”

“I have been going to Glastonbury since I was 15 but this year was my first sober one and it was by far my favorite,” she wrote alongside a series of videos from the weekend. “Filled with tears, full belly laughs, long-awaited reunions and so much love. Till next time…❤️."

ELLE UK/Quentin Jones

Delevingne also listed Lewis Capaldi, Guns N’ Roses, Fatboy Slim and Elton John — who headlined Glastonbury for the first time — among the artists she got to see at the festival.

Writing in the comment section, Fatboy Slim wrote, “Here’s to your happy sobriety. ODAAT. X.”

The September issue of ELLE UK is on sale from 27 July.

