Cara Delevingne and Girlfriend Minke Pack On the PDA During Daytime Date at Wimbledon

Cara Delevingne and her girlfriend shared some playful PDA!

The Paper Towns star, 30, and Minke shared a kiss during a date at Wimbledon on Monday.

Delevingne looked effortlessly cool in black leather pants and a black top layered under a tan blazer as she leaned over to lock lips with the 31-year-old musician at the London tennis tournament.

Minke and Cara Delevingne enjoy a match together during a date at day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The actress accented her chic but understated look with a simple gold chain and hoops and pulled her dirty-blonde tresses back in a simple ponytail.

Minke, born Leah Mason, wore a similarly simple look to the daytime date — one of the couple’s most public displays of affection yet. The British singer complemented her partner in a navy blazer and white shirt, which she paired with an assortment of gold and silver jewelry.

Both also sported sunnies to block the bright sun while observing the action on the court on day eight of the famous tournament, which — when they weren’t sharing PDA — they were reacting to enthusiastically.

Delevingne and her girlfriend of over a year also sat beside the actress’s longtime friend Sienna Miller as they followed along with the matches.

Earlier this year, the Only Murders in the Building star gave a rare glimpse into her relationship with Minke in her Vogue cover story.

In the interview, Delevingne revealed that she and the musician actually met as kids.

The now-couple first crossed paths at a boarding school in Hampshire, England, and ultimately lost contact with each other before reconnecting over a decade later at an Alanis Morissette concert, she told the magazine.

The Life in a Year actress, who entered a 12-step program last fall after struggling with substance abuse, said that Minke supported her in some seriously dark moments.

Minke and Cara Delevingne on a date at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Karwai Tang/WireImage

“She’s the type of person who has boundaries, and there came a point with me when she wasn’t going to have it much longer, and it was a blessing in disguise,” Delevingne told Vogue, adding that this relationship is the first in which she feels like she is “not trying to rescue someone.”

Delevingne also shared that the couple spent Christmas and New Year’s Eve together in Utah, which marked the star’s first sober holiday season.

“It was just the two of us,” she told the magazine. “I was in bed by 12:15 a.m. on New Year’s Eve having the nicest time.”

Before her current girlfriend, Delevingne was romantically linked to Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson and musician St. Vincent, who Minke actually named as one of her musical inspirations in a 2018 interview.