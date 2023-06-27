Cara Delevingne Enjoys First Sober Glastonbury Festival: 'By Far My Favorite'

The model, 30, shared her sober experience at the musical festival — her first since entering rehab last fall

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 27, 2023 01:23PM EDT
Cara Delevingne Center for Youth Mental Health at NewYork-Presbyterian - 10-Year Anniversary;
Cara Delevingne. Photo:

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Cara Delevingne is enjoying Glastonbury differently this year!

The supermodel, 30, attended the music festival sober for the first time in 15 years, she shared on Instagram on Monday. Delevingne’s attendance at Glastonbury over the weekend comes after she entered rehab last fall. This trip, she said, was “by far my favorite.”

“I have been going to Glastonbury since I was 15 but this year was my first sober one and it was by far my favorite,” Delevingne wrote candidly, as she posted videos from her time at the festival. “Filled with tears, full belly laughs, long awaited reunions and so much love. Till next time…❤️."

Delevingne listed Lewis Capaldi, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John — who headlined Glastonbury for the first time — among the artists she got to see at the festival.

Cara Delevingne during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023
Cara Delevingne during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Videos showed the Carnival Row star’s view of the stage as each act performed, and a fireworks display was seen during the final performance of the night. 

Delevingne added more videos on her Instagram Stories from Glastonbury, which included one of her watching Lil Nas X perform from the side of the stage. She filmed the Rodeo singer dancing on the stairs behind a large set piece, as he wore a blue chainmail mini skirt and tall furry boots.

In an interview for the April cover of Vogue, the model and actress shared that she entered a 12-step program after paparazzi photos last year gave her an urgent wake-up call, explaining that her behavior was tied to the pandemic's effect and her milestone 30th birthday last August.

"You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for," Delevingne told the magazine. By the next month, the Only Murders in the Building alum said she realized she needed help if she was going to turn a new page on her life and career.

In June, the model opened up the importance of staying on top of her mental and physical health after getting sober.

Delevingne said as she appeared on a panel at the Youth Mental Health benefit that she's struggled with anxiety since she was young, calling it a “downfall” that she’s no longer trying to hide. 

“It's something you can’t hide. You can only be cured by talking about it,”  the 30-year-old said. “I’m done with running away from me because all I'm doing is running away from myself and running into a wall.”

