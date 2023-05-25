Cara Delevingne Debuted a Bob with Bangs in Blue Balmain

The supermodel wore a plunging blue ensemble, and showed off her fresh chop, when attending Parsons School of Design 2023 Benefit event

By Zizi Strater
Updated on May 25, 2023 12:24 PM
Cara Delevingne attends the 74th Annual Parsons Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street on May 24, 2023 in New York City.
Photo:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Cara Delevingne looks too cool for school.

The supermodel showed up to the 2023 Parsons Benefit – a "creative black tie" event dedicated to raising scholarship funds and showcasing creations for and by students at the Parsons School of Design students, one of the top fashion schools in the world. So naturally, she took that dress code seriously.

Delevingne, 30, walked the event's red carpet in an all-blue ensemble that framed her face — and a new choppy bob with bangs.

Her look was Balmain, designed by the night's honoree Olivier Rousteing, a longtime friend of Delevingne's. It featured a plunging neckline with portrait collar, fully gloved sleeves, matching pants and a gem at the waist that coordinated with the ones on her shoes.

In an Instagram stories tribute to her friend, she wrote "Congrats ... I love seeing you shine so bright. Will always be by your side, love you forever."

Cara Delevingne attends the 74th Annual Parsons Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street on May 24, 2023 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

RELATED: Cara Delevingne Makes Her Oscars Red Carpet Debut in a Daring Gown with a Thigh-High Slit

As for glam, she opted for dramatic dark eye-makeup and a nude lip color, but the real showstopper was what appeared to be a freshly cut (and still-damp) shaggy bob with bangs.

This isn't the first time she walked a red carpet showcasing her new short 'do.

After debuting it in early April with an Instagram selfie, she has continued to show it off on social media and even rocked a bright-white rendition of the hairstyle – via a wig – when attending the Met Gala on the first Monday of May.

To honor her longtime friend Karl Lagerfeld, who was the honoree of this year's gala, the Only Murders in the Building star rocked a reimagined white button-up shirt — a known favorite of the designer — complete with dramatic sleeves and plunging neckline, all by Karl Lagerfeld Couture. 

Cara Delevingne attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty

RELATED: Cara Delevingne Makes Her 2023 SAG Awards Debut in Statement-Making Jumpsuit: See Her Daring Look!

Delevingne paired the shirt-dress with thigh-high black leather leg warmers, black strappy sandals, and matching fingerless black leather gloves, another Lagerfeld signature.

What's more, she made her already blonde hair even blonder with the wig, color matching the iconic designer's signature white locks.

"Honestly, I cried on the way here a little bit," the model told Vogue on the red carpet. "It's kind of like, it's a wonderful thing to be able to do this, and he's such an incredible person. Not only in fashion but personally as a friend. I owe him so much, and it's an amazing way to remember him."

