Car Crashes into New Hampshire Restaurant, Injuring Dozens and Pinning Man Inside Bathroom

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to the Laconia Fire Department

Published on July 3, 2023 04:26PM EDT
Â Car Crashes into New Hampshire Bar, Injuring Dozens Including Man Pinned in Bathroom
Photo:

Laconia Fire Department via AP

A car crashed into the Looney Bin Bar and Grill in Laconia, N.H., on Sunday, injuring dozens and pinning a man inside the bathroom.

According to a Facebook statement by the Laconia Police, Chief Matt Canfield said the accident was a three-car collision, in which the driver of one vehicle pulled out from a parking spot at the nearby arcade and tried to make a left turn, but did not see an oncoming vehicle approaching, leading to the crash into the restaurant.

The Laconia Fire Department said in a statement via local news outlet WMUR 9 that the cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

Laconia Fire Department Captain Chad Vallicancourt said in a statement to WMUR 9 that around 14 people were hospitalized. Another dozen were also injured, but they were evaluated at the scene, where it was determined they wouldn't be hospitalized.

WMUR 9 reported that fire department officials said two people sustained "significant lower leg injuries" and others were hospitalized for lacerations, bruises and other non-life-threatening injuries.

"The scene was very hectic at first. The bar was very crowded, a lot of people walking wounded, what we call them," said Vallicancourt, per WMUR 9.

“There were a lot of people inside due to it being lunchtime and a holiday weekend. The great response from our mutual aid partners allowed us to help many injured people in a short amount of time,” he added.

When the car crashed into the restaurant, owner Michelle Watson said several patrons rushed to aid the people injured, including a man pinned inside the bathroom, according to Fox 4 News.

“Everyone jumped in to help, everyone jumped in to make sure people were OK,” Watson, told local news outlet WHDH 7.

"This is home for me and it's for my staff,” she said, per WMUR 9. “To see them hurt just as bad is hard and to see so many people in the community want to be so helpful. It's awesome, but it's hard."

But Watson added, “Right now I’ve got three walls that are compromised. I don’t know when I’m going to be able to reopen.”

