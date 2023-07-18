Canine Freestyle Dance Class Offers Dog Lovers a Chance to Boogie with Their Pups —Watch!

PEOPLE has an exclusive clip from the PBS series "Human Footprint," which explores how dogs can learn to dance

Published on July 18, 2023 05:35PM EDT

Are you looking for a dance partner? Teach your dog how to waltz with you!

Canine freestyle is a competitive dog sport where a human and a pup create their own dances by learning to read and work off each other's body language.

The PBS six-part docuseries Human Footprint dives into how this is possible in the show's upcoming episode — premiering July 19 — titled "Man's Best Friend."

PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the episode, which explores how humans have shaped dogs' evolution and how canines have gone on to leave a pawprint on how humans live too.

freestyle dancing dog contest courtesy PBS

pbs

In the clip, Human Footprint host and biologist Shane Campbell-Staton, Ph.D., attends a canine freestyle dance class to learn how the sport works and what it's like to have a pooch as a dance partner.

Before working on his pet-friendly moves, Campbell-Staton takes in a canine freestyle performance. During the show, dogs of varying shapes and sizes keep a close eye on their dance partners as they weave, jump and dash around their teammates.

"We're equal partners," Trish Koontz, a canine freestyle performer, tells Campbell-Staton about why she loves the sport so much. "Dogs have a tremendous capacity for creativity."

freestyle dancing dog contest courtesy PBS

pbs

Koontz, who teaches canine freestyle classes, is the one to give Campbell-Staton a crash course on learning in the sport.

In the clip, the Human Footprint host works with a canine freestyle pro, Koontz's dog Boone.

freestyle dancing dog contest courtesy PBS

pbs

Even though Campbell-Staton and Boone have never worked together, the well-trained dog quickly picks up on the host's hand signals and body language, and soon the pair are dancing together.

To learn more about canine freestyle and how humans went from befriending wolves to dancing with dogs, watch Human Footprint's new episode, Man's Best Friend, on July 19 on PBS at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST.

