Candy Spelling Runs into Pal Magic Johnson on Vacation in Italy: ‘So Much Fun’

Candy Spelling was in for a happy surprise during her European getaway!

In an Instagram post on Friday, Spelling, 77, shared a sweet selfie of her beaming beside NBA legend Magic Johnson after the two ran into each other while vacationing on the island of Capri in Italy.

“So much fun running into Magic Johnson at dinner last night in Capri!,” Spelling captioned the photo, making sure to give her pal a tag. Spelling, who is the mother of Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling, was all smiles in the photo as she sat at the dinner table with Johnson posing behind her.

While his run-in with Candy may have been by chance, Johnson, 63, has been documenting his summer travels with famous pals Michael Jordan, Samuel L. Jackson and Judge Greg Mathis for his followers on Instagram.

“Tonight we enjoyed an incredible dinner at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante aka the lemon tree restaurant in Capri, Italy!” Johnson wrote. “AND I got to hang out with my great friend and the greatest basketball player to ever live, Michael Jordan, and his wife Yvette, Sam and LaTanya Jackson, Judge Greg and Linda Mathis, and John and Vicki Palmer.”

The NBA Hall of Famer shared a shot of the group looking relaxed in one slide, while another snap showed Johnson and Jordan being serenaded by musicians at the famous restaurant. Johnson’s wife, Cookie, was included in the last slide as the couple posed in front of a stunning water view.

Magic Johnson posing with wife Cookie and pals in Italy. Earvin "Magic" Johnson/Instagram

Similar to Magic, Candy has also been sharing glimpses of her European tour as she made stops in Austria and France before landing in Italy.

In Vienna, Candy admired the lush gardens in a snap posted on Instagram, along with the caption: “One thing I love about traveling is discovering lovely gardens nestled within cities. I enjoyed wandering in #VolksgartenPark while I was in Vienna!”

She also gave her followers an inside look at her itinerary in Paris where she enjoyed watching Moulin Rouge live.

Tori Spelling (left) posing with mom Candy Spelling (right) at LA's Best annual family dinner in 2015. Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Although she has been traveling the world, Candy has made sure to be there for her daughter as she navigates her estranged relationship with husband Dean McDermott. A source revealed to PEOPLE that the mother-daughter duo are closer than ever after McDermott announced his separation from his wife of 17 years in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The source says that Candy “has given Tori assurances that her and her kids would absolutely be taken care of and there should be no financial insecurity moving forward.” Tori and McDermott share five children together: daughters Stella Doreen, 14, Hattie Margaret, 11; and sons Liam Aaron, 16, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 6.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tori Spelling (left) posing with husband Dean McDermott (right) in June 2023. Andrew J Cunningham/Getty

The insider adds: “The children love their grandma because she spoils them and gives them the best treats! The children are Candy’s whole world, and she loves spending as much time with them as possible.”