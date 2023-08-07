Candace Cameron Bure Admits She's 'Missing' Laughing with Her 'Full House' Family

Candace Cameron Bure is reminiscing about the good times with her Full House family.

On Monday, the 47-year-old actress shared a series of photos with her former costars Dave Coulier, Scott Weinger, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber on set of the Netflix spinoff, Fuller House, which ran for five seasons from 2016 to 2020.

“Missing this feeling, along with the laughs 💕,” she wrote on Instagram alongside the snapshots.

In one picture, Bure, who starred D.J. Tanner on both series, was laughing alongside Coulier, who portrayed Joey Gladstone, and Weinger, who played Bure’s on-screen love Steve Hale.

In another shot, she shared an embrace with Sweetin, who played her character’s younger sister Stephanie Tanner, and Barber, who portrayed her on-screen best friend Kimmy Gibbler.

Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber. Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

Bure’s post comes after Coulier, 63, opened up about the cast’s “genuine” close relationship.

"I think people could feel that we really loved each other and still do,” he told Yahoo Entertainment last month. “You can't fake that. That's really hard to manufacture.”

"We text on someone's birthday, we say congratulations for things, we ask each other for help," Coulier added. "It's really a wonderful family. I don't think any of us in the very beginning expected that to happen for the rest of our lives. So I keep in touch with everybody."

Dave Coulier (Joey), Andrea Barber (Kimmy), John Stamos (Jesse), Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit (Nicky), Lori Loughlin (Rebecca), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie), Bob Saget (Danny), Ashley Olsen (Michelle), Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit (Alex), Candace Cameron (D.J.), Scott Weinger (Steve). Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Coulier also told the outlet that Bure was “kind of the driving force” behind the Full House spinoff.

“She was a producer and she was kind of the leader of the wolf pack with the girls and I thought she was tremendous," he explained. "I was so proud of those girls."

Back in 2019, Bure reflected on saying goodbye to the reboot of the 90s sitcom on Instagram.

Jesse (John Stamos), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), Michelle (played by twins Mary Kate/Ashley Olsen), Danny (Bob Saget), Joey (Dave Coulier), Kimmy (Andrea Barber) and D.J. (Candace Cameron). ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

“I’m glad that so many of you have loved the show. It’s meant as much to us as it has to you guys,” she said, holding back tears. “We are going through a grieving process because we love where we are and the people we work with.”

“We’ve had these friendships for more than 30 years and it’s just sad to leave them,” she continued. “Have tears with us and hug along with us, because that’s kind of what we need, is the comfort and the love.”

In March 2022, Coulier opened up to PEOPLE about how the cast had come together after costar Bob Saget's death while at 90s Con.

"We pull together as a family during moments like this," Coulier said. "We've pretty much experienced everything that a real family can experience. Getting picked up, getting canceled, marriages, divorces, births, deaths. I mean, it's pretty much what every family goes through. And we've stuck together through all of it."

He continued, "It's incredible to have a group of people in our lives like this, where we know we're going to get that instant support system. It's pretty special."

