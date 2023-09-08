D.J. and Steve Forever! Candace Cameron Bure Posts Sweet 'Full House' Throwbacks with Scott Weinger Ahead of Reunion

The photos, featuring a young Bure and Weinger as DJ Tanner and Steve Hale, were shared a week before they're set to reunite at 90s Con in Tampa, Florida

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 08:08PM EDT
Candace Cameron Bure and Scott Weinger
Candace Cameron Bure and Scott Weinger on the set of 'Full House'. Photo:

Candace Cameron Bure/ Instagram

D.J. and Steve are coming back together once again!

On Friday, Candace Cameron Bure posted several throwback photos of herself with Scott Weinger from their Full House days on Instagram as she teased their upcoming reunion.

The two actors, who played onscreen couple D.J. Tanner and Steve Hale on the beloved ‘90s sitcom and its sequel series Fuller House, are set to appear on a panel at the upcoming 90s Con in Tampa, Florida, which kicks off next week.

Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Dave Coulier and creator Jeff Franklin are also confirmed to participate.

“90s Con tickets are almost sold out!!...” wrote Bure, 47, in the Instagram caption. “But if you grab a ticket, you’ll be sending these two there #90scon #djandsteveforever @thats4ent”

Bure and Weinger, 47, will be available for photo opps and autographs at the annual convention, taking place at the Tampa Convention Center, on Saturday, Sept. 16 as well as Sunday, Sept. 17.

In addition to the Full House panel, other series will be reuniting their casts for on-stage discussions, including Beverly Hills, 90210, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Boy Meets World and Charmed.

Full House ran for eight season from 1987-1995, launching its cast into stardom. Besides Bure and Weinger, the show also starred  John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate and Ashley OlsenAndrea BarberLori Loughlin and the late Bob Saget. The group also returned to reprise their roles for Fuller House, which ran on Netflix from 2016 to 2020.

full-house.jpg
The cast of 'Full House'.

Bure and Weinger's onscreen relationship extended to a lasting offscreen friendship.

The actress took Weinger to her "real life senior prom," and Weinger, in turn, took Bure as his date to the movie premiere of the 1992 animated Disney movie Aladdin — a night they mutually agreed years later was actually a date.

In 2017, Bure dedicated a sweet Instagram birthday tribute to her longtime friend on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to the only man I’ve (tv) dated longer than my husband," she wrote. "@scottweinger, to say how much I love and adore you would be an understatement. You will always be my first sushi date, movie premier date and prom date x3. Here’s to 26 years of friendship and laughter and many many more . You are the best human encyclopedia with your Harvard brain I’ve ever known."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90s Con will take place in Tampa, Florida from Sept. 15 through 17 at the Tampa Convention Center.

Related Articles
Ashley Darby; Luke Gulbranson
RHOP's Ashley Darby Admits There Was a 'Final Straw' That Ended Her Relationship with Luke Gulbranson
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley Receive Reduced Prison Sentences
The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark End Their Engagement
The Bachelorette's Zac Clark Says He 'Wouldn’t Change Anything' About His Engagement to Ex Tayshia Adams
Bill Hader and Ali Wong are still going strong as they step out for a smoothie at Erewhon Market
Bill Hader and Ali Wong Hold Hands as They Step Out for Smoothies
Danny Masterson Dylan Fest Nashville 05 24 17 Ashton Kutcher. Mila Kunis oscars 03 27 22
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Among 'That '70s Show' Stars Who Wrote Letters in Support of Danny Masterson Before Sentencing
Zooey Deschanel
How Zooey Deschanel Found a 'Renewed Passion' for TV Acting After 'New Girl' Burnout
exclusive trailer for Sullivan's Crossing credit CW
Chad Michael Murray Turns on the Charm in 'Virgin River' Team's New CW Show: Watch the Trailer (Exclusive)
Jimmy Fallon 04 28 23
Jimmy Fallon Apologizes to 'Tonight Show' Staffers amid 'Toxic Workplace' Accusations: 'I Feel So Bad'
Jax Taylor and Shake Chatterjee
'House of Villains': Jax Taylor Threatens to Go 'Back to Jail' Over Shake Chatterjee Feud and 5 Celebs Make Surprise Cameos
Kenny Armando 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Kenny Says It’s Not 'Off the Wall' for Armando to Want to Expand Family Despite Age Gap (Exclusive)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Bethany Joy Lenz attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's New Film "Blonde" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 13, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Bethany Joy Lenz Recalls Having 'Wild, Vivid Dreams' Before Hitting a 'Breaking Point' and Leaving Cult
90 Day: Sheila Proposes a Life-Changing Move After Getting Engaged to David â But Will Her Son Agree?
90 Day: Sheila Proposes a Life-Changing Move After Getting Engaged to David – But Will Her Son Agree? (Exclusive)
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire" With Parfums de Marly And Telmont Champagne At Scarpetta at Scarpetta on September 27, 2022
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Joke About Their Different Recollections of Their First Kiss: She 'Slipped the Tongue'
Mark-Paul Gosselaar Says He Regrets âWhoring Outâ Lark Voorhies' Lisa on âSaved By the Bel
Mark-Paul Gosselaar Says He Regrets 'Saved by the Bell' Storyline Where Lark Voorhies' Lisa Was Kissed 'Without Consent'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
'The Tonight Show' Staffers Defend Jimmy Fallon After 'Toxic Workplace' and 'Erratic Behavior' Accusations
Love is Blind
Love Is Blind's Season 5 Singles Face Insecurities and New Hurdles: 'The Path to Love Is Not a Straight Line'