D.J. and Steve Forever! Candace Cameron Bure Posts Sweet 'Full House' Throwbacks with Scott Weinger Ahead of Reunion

D.J. and Steve are coming back together once again!

On Friday, Candace Cameron Bure posted several throwback photos of herself with Scott Weinger from their Full House days on Instagram as she teased their upcoming reunion.

The two actors, who played onscreen couple D.J. Tanner and Steve Hale on the beloved ‘90s sitcom and its sequel series Fuller House, are set to appear on a panel at the upcoming 90s Con in Tampa, Florida, which kicks off next week.

Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Dave Coulier and creator Jeff Franklin are also confirmed to participate.

“90s Con tickets are almost sold out!!...” wrote Bure, 47, in the Instagram caption. “But if you grab a ticket, you’ll be sending these two there #90scon #djandsteveforever @thats4ent”

Bure and Weinger, 47, will be available for photo opps and autographs at the annual convention, taking place at the Tampa Convention Center, on Saturday, Sept. 16 as well as Sunday, Sept. 17.

In addition to the Full House panel, other series will be reuniting their casts for on-stage discussions, including Beverly Hills, 90210, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Boy Meets World and Charmed.

Full House ran for eight season from 1987-1995, launching its cast into stardom. Besides Bure and Weinger, the show also starred John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Andrea Barber, Lori Loughlin and the late Bob Saget. The group also returned to reprise their roles for Fuller House, which ran on Netflix from 2016 to 2020.

The cast of 'Full House'.

Bure and Weinger's onscreen relationship extended to a lasting offscreen friendship.

The actress took Weinger to her "real life senior prom," and Weinger, in turn, took Bure as his date to the movie premiere of the 1992 animated Disney movie Aladdin — a night they mutually agreed years later was actually a date.



In 2017, Bure dedicated a sweet Instagram birthday tribute to her longtime friend on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to the only man I’ve (tv) dated longer than my husband," she wrote. "@scottweinger, to say how much I love and adore you would be an understatement. You will always be my first sushi date, movie premier date and prom date x3. Here’s to 26 years of friendship and laughter and many many more . You are the best human encyclopedia with your Harvard brain I’ve ever known."

90s Con will take place in Tampa, Florida from Sept. 15 through 17 at the Tampa Convention Center.

