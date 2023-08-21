Candace Cameron Bure Shares that Her Dog Boris Has Died: 'Our Hearts Will Never Get Over You'

Candace Cameron Bure has lost a beloved family member.

The actress' dog Boris recently died. Bure announced the news with a heartfelt tribute to the late pet on Instagram on Monday.

Alongside a compilation of photos and videos of the Rottweiler — going back to when he was just a puppy — the Full House star, 47, wrote, "Life isn't the same without you 💔 Boris."

"You will forever be with us in our hearts and memories — you brought us so much love, protection and joy," she continued. "You were such a special boy."

"Our hearts will never get over you," she added.

Candace Cameron Bure with her dog, Boris. Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

"Now go run with Emma, Sydney, Gianna, Lola, and Samson ❤️ my sweet Bobo," Bure finished the post.

In a social media tribute video titled "In Loving Memory of Boris," the actress shared clips of several memorable moments between herself and the large dog, including videos of outdoor activities, cuddles, and a heated game of tug-of-war.

She also included several photos of her and her pup posing with her children's book, Candace's Playful Puppy, including a snapshot of the actress and the dog sprawled on a wood floor.

Candace Cameron Bure imitates her dog Boris. Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

The Hallmark star showed Boris's importance to her family — husband Valeri Bure and their children Natasha, 25, Lev, 23, and Maksim, 21 — by sharing several sweet moments between Boris and each family member.

In one snapshot, Candace, Natasha, and Lev are all piled into bed with the late canine, who appears bigger than them in the sweet family photo.

Candace Cameron Bure and kids Natasha and Lev Bure pile into bed with Boris. Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

In another picture, Boris lays on top of Valeri as he watches TV on the couch, and later in the tribute, the pup is shown standing up with his front legs on Valeri, nearly towering over the retired hockey player.

Several stars offered their condolences to Candace, including Caleb McLaughlin, who commented, "❤️❤️🙏🏿," and LeAnn Rimes, who wrote, "I'm so sorry, love. there's nothing like that heartbreak. sending you and your family comfort."

Andrea Barber also showed her Full House castmate some love, commenting, "Those sweet, beautiful eyes. Run free, Boris. You are so loved 💔🕊️."

Candace Cameron Bure's dog Boris as a puppy. Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

Natasha also mourned Boris in the comments section of her mom's post, writing, "My Sery June ❤️ best dog I'll ever have."

The eldest Bure kid also shared her own tribute to Boris. "I miss you the most my bug ❤️🕊️," she wrote alongside photos of her late pup. "I still come home thinking you'll be sitting on the balcony waiting for me. I love you so much my June boy."

"🥹🥹 he was the absolute best. Bobo 💔💔," Candace commented on her daughter's post, which was also met with support from stars including Taylor and Tay Lautner.