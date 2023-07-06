Candace Cameron Bure Denies Claims She Asked for First Queer 'Fuller House' Actress Miss Benny to 'Be Removed' from Show

Candace Cameron Bure is denying claims that she tried to have Fuller House guest star, Miss Benny, removed from the Netflix sitcom.

On Thursday, Glamorous star Miss Benny, 24, posted a TikTok video where she recalled an alleged incident in which she was told her character Casey, Fuller House's first gay character, was at risk of being removed from the show because “one of the Tanner sisters” was “very publicly not for the girls.”

“I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show,” said Miss Benny, who came out as transgender in June.

The actress added that she was “warned and prepared” that this person’s fan base might be encouraged to target her.

While Miss Benny did not mention the actress by name in the video, one of the hashtags on the clip read "#candacebure."

Bure, 47, later refuted the allegations, telling PEOPLE in a statement that the two had limited interaction on the series but she only wants "the best" for the Glamorous star.

“I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show,” said Bure, who played DJ Tanner on Full House and its Netflix revival. “Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as ‘Casey’ on the show. We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set. I wish Miss Benny only the best.”

Reps for Netflix did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Candace Cameron Bure on 'Fuller House' with Andrea Barber (left) and Jodie Sweetin. Netflix

This isn’t the first time Bure has found herself in the middle of controversy on social media.

In July 2022, singer and actress JoJo Siwa posted a video to social media with photos of celebrities she thought were the “rudest,” “nicest, “coolest” and her “crush.” The Nickelodeon star, 20, named Bure as the “rudest celebrity” she had ever met for declining to take a photo on the red carpet of the Fuller House premiere when Siwa was 11-years-old.

Though Bure apologized to Siwa on social media and the two made amends, the singer — who identifies as queer and pansexual — later called out Bure again in November 2022 after the Fuller House actress said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal she plans to “keep traditional marriage at the core” of her partnership with the Great American Family channel.

"Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people," Siwa wrote on Instagram at the time.

Bure's Full House and Fuller House costar Jodie Sweetin applauded Siwa in the comments of her post, writing, "You know I love you" with a red heart emoji.

Siwa later told PEOPLE of her relationship with Bure: “We have not [talked], and I don’t think we ever will again."