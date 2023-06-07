‘SATC’ Author Candace Bushnell Calls Kim Cattrall’s Return 'the Greatest Thing’: ‘People Miss Samantha’

Candace Bushnell is happy to see Kim Cattrall return to the Sex and the City universe.

The 64-year-old author — who wrote Sex and the City, the best-selling book the TV series is based on — shared her excitement at news that Cattrall would be reprising her role as Samantha Jones for a cameo in the second season of the show’s sequel series And Just Like That....

“When I heard the news I was happy and surprised,” Bushnell told Page Six, noting that “a lot of people miss” the beloved character. “The fans love Kim and I think it will be great for the show. There was a piece missing. She was a major part of that girlfriend circle.”

Busnhell added that she “thinks it will be a great season,” following the announcement of Cattrall’s return. “I’m happy that Kim is going to go on there. I think it’s probably the greatest thing for the show,” she said.

Bushnell is happy to see Cattrall back as Samantha on 'And Just Like That'. John Lamparski/WireImage

Last week, Cattrall confirmed that she would be making a cameo as Samantha in the finale of season 2 of And Just Like That... — to fans’ huge delight.

The Golden Globe-winning actress was noticeably absent from the first season, after previously stating that she would not come back to the show after the first two SATC movies.

Also returning in season 2 of the show is Carrie Bradshaw’s ex Aidan Shaw (played by John Corbett).

Bushnell told Page Six she found Aidan coming back to be “interesting," adding: “It’s so real to me. It is like an ex-boyfriend could come back into your life. It is that the one who got away.”

The 'SATC' author said "a lot of people miss" Cattrall in the franchise. Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

SATC ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004, starring Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie — a character Bushnell based on herself in her New York Observer column and subsequent 1997 book of the same name.

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

The show — created by Darren Star and executive produced by Michael Patrick King — was followed by two movies in 2008 and 2010, and the first season of And Just Like That.., which premiered in December 2021.

Bushnell, who isn't involved in the production of the series, previously noted that she wasn't surprised to hear of the sequel SATC series. "HBO's going to make money on it. They're going to exploit it as much as they can," she said. "They rebooted Gossip Girl. If they didn't reboot Sex in the City, it would be really strange."

Season 2 of And Just Like that... premieres June 22. SATC, the two SATC movies, and season 1 of And Just Like That... can be streamed in full on Max now.