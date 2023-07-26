Canada Midfielder Quinn Becomes First Out Transgender Athlete to Play in a FIFA World Cup

"Being a transgender athlete, it was difficult to see my place in sports and see that I belong,” Quinn said before the match

Updated on July 26, 2023 04:00PM EDT
Quinn of Canada poses during the official FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait
Photo:

 Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Soccer player Quinn made history when the Canada midfielder became the first out transgender athlete to play in a FIFA World Cup this year.

The midfield anchor, 27, played 90 minutes in Canada's opening match against Nigeria on Thursday, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Quinn came out as non-binary in 2020 in a powerful post on Instagram. "I want to be visible to queer folks who don’t see people like them on their feed. I know it saved my life years ago," they wrote at the time.

According to News.com.au, Quinn opened up about their experience as a transgender athlete before Friday's match.

Quinn Becomes First Out Transgender Player in Fifa World Cup

Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/Getty Images

"Being a transgender athlete, it was difficult to see my place in sports and see that I belong,” Quinn said.

They continued, "And the same goes for cisgender girls who are navigating their experience; we have a male-dominated sports culture in North America and they deserve to see they have a place in this sport."

The inspiring athlete continued, “It’s so important for young soccer players to have role models in sport."

Quinn credited the Canadian women's national team for giving them support when speaking to the outlet. "Seeing the women’s national team and fortunately being able to interact with some of them was hugely important for me in understanding that there was a pathway for me.”

Quinn of Canada poses during the official FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait

 Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

In a powerful post on Instagram, Quinn told fans, “I wanted to encapsulate the feelings I had towards my trans identity in one post but that’s really not why anyone is on here, including myself,” they wrote.

Next, Quinn and Canada will meet Australia in the tournament on Monday.

