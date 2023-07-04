The 25 Best Deals on Camping Gear Amazon Right Now — Tents, Chairs, Lanterns, and More Start at $12

While summer is often associated with backyard barbecues and pool parties, it’s also the season of camping. It’s an activity that provides an escape into the outdoors, and it’s one that requires some planning — you’ll need the right supplies handy so you’re prepared for anything that mother nature throws your way.

Right now, Amazon has tons of can’t-miss deals on camping gear, ahead of Prime Day. The annual two-day sale event will take place on July 11 and July 12 this year, and it’s famous for its discounts and thousands of deals across all categories, including home, fashion, beauty, and tech. Shoppers can get a head start and find savings on camping gear now, including discounted camping tents, chairs, sleep necessities, coolers, bug spray, and more that can be used this summer for a night out in the woods and in the summers to come.

We rounded up the best deals on camping gear deals at Amazon — and prices start at just $12.

Camping Tents and Sleeping Gear Deals

When it comes to having the proper shelter while outdoors, it’s best to opt for a sturdy, easy-to-assemble, and protective camping tent. And a few of Amazon’s best-selling tents are on sale, including the Coleman Sundome Camping Tent.



Made from polyester, the camping tent has weather-resistant features including a tub-like floor, welded corners, and inverted, covered seams that work to keep out water if unwarranted rain showers roll through. Its two windows and ground vent allow for easy ventilation for optimal airflow to keep everyone comfortable, too. Setup only takes 10 minutes, according to the brand, thanks to the tent’s snag-free pole sleeves that effortlessly combine together.



The tent has earned more than 34,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who have called it a “great value” and “very roomy” in reviews. One shopper shared: “It is an excellent little tent, and an especially great option for beginners because of the simplicity of set-up.”

Coleman Sundome Camping Tent, $52

Amazon

For parties of six or more, a larger tent is warranted, like the Core 9-Person Instant Cabin Tent. Although it’s a camping tent, it looks more like a cabin with its spacious interior, as its floor plan measures 14 feet by 9 feet. Inside the tent, there are storage pockets to keep essentials and valuables secure and off the floor, in addition to vents that draw in cool air from the ground and a mesh ceiling that allows the hot air to escape.



One five-star reviewer called it the “best investment for big, busy families” and shared that “the room divider is awesome when babies are napping or older kids want privacy.”

Save $30 on the Core 9-Person Instant Cabin Tent

Amazon

Another choice for those who are camping with a larger group is the Core Tent for Family Camping. The tent has enough room to sleep up to nine people and three queen-size air mattresses. It’s made from H20 block technology to keep water out in the event of harsh weather and has a lantern hook for accessible lighting. Plus, reviewers have shared that it’s “worth every penny” and “definitely spacious.”



When it comes time to venture outside of the camping tent for a quick nap or snooze, the Kootek Camping Hammock is the way to go. Made from nylon, the hammock can hold up to 500 pounds and comes with tree-friendly straps and carabiners for easy setup. It’s available in 17 color combinations, including sky blue and gray, and black and red.

Kootek Camping Hammock, $24

Amazon

Camping Chair Deals

When you need a place to sit around the campfire or by the blowup movie screen, it’s best to be prepared with a few different camping chairs. The Trademark Innovations Triple Style Camp Chair is 65 inches long and seats three people, with a weight capacity of 400 pounds. It’s made of 100 percent polyester and has a steel frame. And the best part? It folds up so it fits right into its carrying case.



One shopper explained they bought the chair for a “family camping trip” and their family was so impressed, they now bring it to football games, too. “No more carrying three chairs; now, we just carry one and all sit together. Love it,” they added.

Trademark Innovations Triple Style Camp Chair, $64

Amazon

When it comes to solo chairs, there’s the Coleman Broadband Camping Chair with Cup Holder that’s on sale for $20. It has a steel frame that can support up to 20 pounds and a mesh fabric on the back of the chair that adds ventilation. It also has a mesh cup holder and adjustable arm heights, and it comes in a bag, so it can easily be transported and stored away when not in use.



And if you’re looking for seating that has sun protection, check out this foldable canopy chair that has a canopy with 50+ UPF sun protection. It’s retractable, so if you want to feel the sun for a bit, the canopy can be lowered. The canopy portion of the chair serves double duty as it converts into the chair’s carrying case.



Coleman Broadband Camping Chair with Cup Holder, $20 (20% Off)

Amazon

Camping Accessories Deals

While sleeping and shelter arrangements are important, you don’t want to forget to pack other accessories and essentials that will make the experience more enjoyable. For starters, no one wants to come back from a camping trip covered in bug bites, so a two-pack of Off! Deep Woods Insect Repellent Aerosol should be on the shopping list. The non-greasy bug spray works to protect against mosquitoes, ticks, gnats, flies, and chiggers. According to one reviewer who lives “in the deep woods in a high tick area,” the spray “works wonderfully to prevent big bites on the entire family.”

Stock Up on Off! Deep Woods Insect Repellent Aerosol, $12

Amazon

It’s always a smart idea to have a first-aid survival kit while camping. This 142-piece kit reviewers have called “great for outdoor adventures” has 21 survival tools, 106 first-aid pieces, and fishing tools. Standout items include a flashlight, hatchet, blanket, parachute cord, glow sticks, and other necessities you might need for a trip to the woods.



A shopper who gave the kit a five-star rating wrote, “It has everything a survival pack should have. And it all fits in the pouch. All the items can be organized inside it with the pockets and dividers.” They also noted that the kit “makes for a great gift.”

Amazon

Buy It! Luxmom Emergency Survival Kit, $34.39 (orig. $86.99); amazon.com



In the event that cell service goes out, an alternative means of communicating with the rest of your group is imperative. The Topsung Store Long Range Walkie Talkies can connect within a 20-mile range, and they’re equipped with 22 channels, a backlit LCD screen, and an auto-memory system for optimal functioning. Plus, they’re rechargeable and come with a USB charging cable.

These walkie-talkies have earned more than 3,000 five-star ratings, and shoppers say they’re a “great value” and an “excellent product.”

Snah the Topsung Store Long Range Walkie Talkies for 36% Off

Amazon

If your camping gear could use some new additions, you’ll want to get in on these Amazon deals. Keep reading for more.

Lighting Ever Battery Powered LED Camping Lantern, $27

Amazon

Save 20% on the Durecopow Solar Charger

Amazon

Core Tent for Family Camping, $109

Amazon

Get Out Gear Down Camping Blanket, $65

Amazon

Odoland 6-Piece Camping Cookware Mess Kit, $21

Amazon

Stay Organized with the Venture Pal Hiking Backpack, $27

Amazon

