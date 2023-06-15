Camille Kellogg Decided ‘Pride & Prejudice’ Needed a Queer Retelling, so She Wrote One

The author's debut rom-com is "page-turning, sexy, and delightfully funny," according to the book's publisher

By Carly Tagen-Dye
Published on June 15, 2023 04:56PM EDT
Camille Kellogg
Photo:

Sylvie Rosokoff;Courtesy of The Dial Press, an imprint of Random House

Just as You Are, the acclaimed queer retelling of Pride & Prejudice, is the book you need to pick up this summer. The debut novel, which released April 25 from The Dial Press, is a “page-turning, sexy, and delightfully funny rom-com,” according to its publisher.

Author Camille Kellogg is an experienced book publishing professional and currently works as a young adult fiction editor. Now, though, she finds herself in the author’s position, an experience that she tells PEOPLE is “very odd.” It has been a long journey since early 2020, when the pandemic and a job layoff pushed Kellogg to begin focusing on her own creativity.

“Writing was always something that I felt like I wanted to do,” Kellogg says. “Once I started making time for it in my life, and didn't feel guilty because I wasn't doing it enough, I realized just how great it is to have a creative outlet and to be able to create a world for yourself.”

Camille Kellogg

Courtesy of The Dial Press, an imprint of Random House

Just as You Are follows a group of roommates who work at the fictional queer publication Nether Fields. Protagonist Liz Baker finds herself at odds with minority investor Daria Fitzgerald, who is working tirelessly to cut the company’s budget in half, and who also has many opinions about Liz’s writing. In familiar enemies-to-lovers fashion, Liz and Daria must find a way to work together, all while trying to ignore their own feelings for one another. The novel rings with unmistakable echoes of its inspiration, Pride & Prejudice, but Kellogg took the liberty of modernizing the original Jane Austen novel. Fancy balls became office parties, and the setting of rural England became a floundering New York City magazine.

The novel, however, is much more than the typical romance or retelling. The author wanted to subvert expectations, specifically for the queer community. According to Kellog, one aspect of the book is about presenting different ideas of what certainty can look like. She allows her characters the freedom to explore their identities and find new beginnings later in life.

Kellogg also heavily researched queer history while writing, and drew inspiration from icons she admires, like Elliot Page, Brandi Carlile and Allison Bechdel. Highlighting the accomplishments and strength of the queer community is especially vital now, as there is an increasing tide of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the United States.

“We need to protect the most vulnerable members of our community, which are trans people, and we need to be fighting and protecting each other,” Kellogg says. "We are one community and we all have to stick together."

Camille Kellogg

Sylvie Rosokoff

It’s because of this urgency to fight and protect that makes queer joy all the more crucial. The book, for all of its romance and drama, is also filled with fun. The characters attend disastrous work-sanctioned pool parties, blast “absurd” country music and hold many memorable conversations with their found families. It is a book, in many ways, about starting over and celebrating the small things.

“[There] is this sense of queer joy and this idea that life can be fulfilling and three dimensional and satisfying, not in spite of being queer, but actually because of it,” Kellogg says of the novel.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kellogg is already at work on more books—one of her novels, which is set to publish in 2025, is loosely based on the 1999 film Notting Hill. Perhaps not surprisingly, Just as You Are was also inspired by various rom-coms, including Sleepless in Seattle and Bridget Jones’s Diary which holds a particularly special meaning for the author.

“The title is actually pulled from a line when Colin [Firth] says to Bridget, ‘I like you just as you are,’” Kellogg says. “I loved that [the] vibe of this book is about accepting people just as they are, and accepting yourself as you are.”

Just as You Are is now available in paperback from The Dial Press, an imprint of Random House.

Related Articles
Rosie O'Donnell and Kathy Najimy in Hocus Pocus
Rosie O'Donnell Reveals She Turned Down 'Hocus Pocus' Role: 'I Didn't Want to Play the Fat, Mean Witch'
Unstoppable, Maggie Nichols Memoir
U.S. Gymnast Maggie Nichols Reveals Cover of Upcoming Memoir ‘Unstoppable!’
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, WHEN HARRY MET SALLY
Rita Wilson Says Tom Hanks Turned Down 'When Harry Met Sally' Because He Was Going Through Divorce
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington Celebrates Finishing Her New Memoir 'Thicker Than Water' That Took ‘4 Years to Write’
All You Need Is Love book cover tout
New Book Will Reveal Never-Before-Shared Secrets of Life with The Beatles
Dallas stars Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray, Charlene Tilton, Audrey Landers, Steve Kanaly, Joan Van Ark, Sheree Wilson and Cathy Podewell, as well as director Michael Preece, reunited up in Palm Springs, California, on Tuesday in honor of the show's 45th anniversary and PEOPLE has the exclusive photos. credit Emma McIntyre
The Stars of 'Dallas' Reunite 45 Years After the Show's Debut — See the Photos! (Exclusive)
Pixar Animation Studios 28th animated feature film Elio
Pixar Debuts First Teaser for 'Elio,' About a Boy Who Connects with Aliens: Watch
Miriam Margoyles, Janelle Monae and Rina Sawayama cover British Vogue
Miriam Margolyes Says She's 'Never Had Any Shame About Being Gay': 'It Gives Us an Edge'
VC Andrews & the book The Woman Beyond The Attic
Biography of Gothic Author V.C. Andrews Published Ahead of New Lifetime Series
Elizabeth Gilbert
‘Eat, Pray, Love’ Author Pulls Book Set in Russia after Social Media Backlash
Luke Evans attends the "Our Son" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 10, 2023 in New York City
Luke Evans Searched for Gay Roles Before 'Our Son' but 'Hadn't Found the Right Story' (Exclusive)
David Duchovny Teases His Upcoming Romantic Comedy with Meg Ryan
Meg Ryan's Comeback Rom-Com Is 'a Throwback Sweet Film,' Teases Costar David Duchovny: (Exclusive)
Hilarie Burton and Her Kids Enjoy Her Town's First Pride Celebration: 'Melting Pot of Joy and Love'
Hilarie Burton and Her Kids Enjoy Her Town's First Pride Celebration: 'Melting Pot of Joy and Love'
Micah Lussier poses for an IMDb exclusive portrait with the cast of Love Is Blind - Season 4 in Seattle, Washington.
Love Is Blind's Micah Lussier Reveals She Has 'Never Felt Happier' After Hitting 'the Lowest Lows'
JENNA JAMESON AND JESSI LAWLESS wedding
Jenna Jameson Opens Up About Late Father After Marrying Wife Jessi Lawless: 'He Always Told Me I Was Gay'
Danny Pellegrino book cover
Danny Pellegrino's '90s-Filled Essay Collection Is Target's June Book Club Pick