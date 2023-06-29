Camila Mendes Marks the 'Riverdale' Series Finale with a Sweet New Tattoo: 'End of an Era’

Camila Mendes is adding a new tattoo to her collection.

The actress, 29, revealed on her Instagram Story that she recently got a tattoo to commemorate her time on Riverdale as the show ends its run at the end of its seventh season.

The new addition is an illustration of an open oyster with a pearl — which she noted is both her Riverdale character Veronica Lodge’s birthstone, as well as her own. Her tattoo artist, Kaiju.Ink on Instagram posted a photo of the completed design on Mendes’ inner arm on the inside of her right elbow.

“New tat to celebrate the end of an era 🤍,” Mendes wrote alongside the photo on her Instagram Stories.

The new ink joins Mendes’ other tattoos which include an illustration of a fairy on her left shoulder and the words "to build a home" in cursive at the top of her left ribcage.

Each tattoo has a special meaning to the star, who revealed that she got her initial “build a home” tattoo after experiencing sexual assault while attending New York Univeristy’s Tisch School, with the words working as a reminder to her to move past the traumatic event and build a life she wanted, per InStyle.

The CW announced in May that it would cancel Riverdale after seven seasons. Several of the show’s stars took to Instagram this week to commemorate the final days of filming for the show.

To commemorate the occasion, Mendes penned an emotional Instagram tribute to Riverdale and shared a carousel featuring adorable snapshots of behind-the-scenes moments with her costars.

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge on Riverdale. Kailey Schwerman/The CW

“that’s a wrap on veronica 💔” the Do Revenge actress wrote beside the images. “there’s no caption or photo dump that can illustrate what an emotional experience it’s been filming our last episode of riverdale. i’m not just saying goodbye to a TV show, i’m saying goodbye to an entire life i created in vancouver, to a transformative period of time that shaped me as an adult, to a community of people who have seen the best and worst of me over the course of seven intense seasons.”

"i have endless appreciation for you guys," she wrote. "thank you for showing veronica the love that she deserves.”

Mendes also posted a sweet video montage showing the cast filming behind the scenes of the final season along to Gloria Gaynor’s song “I Will Survive.” She showed clips filming with fellow costars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch.

“farewell riverdale 🫶🏽 we survived,” she captioned the post.

Petsch also shared a photo sitting in the middle of the Riverdale hallway below a banner that read, “Yearbooks are here! Don’t let the memories fade away.”

“i walked down this hallway for the last time yesterday. i have so much to say and so many feelings but i can’t see my phone through my tears so right now i’ll just say thank you and goodbye Riverdale 💘,” she captioned the post.

“Goodbye, Riverdale ❤️ it’s been an honor getting to grow up here.” Reinhart posted next to a shot of herself in full Betty attire staring out of the window of her character’s room.