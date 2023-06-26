Camila Mendes Pens Emotional Tribute to 'Riverdale' on Last Day Filming: 'Saying Goodbye to an Entire Life'

Mendes said that walking away from the series, which ends its seven-season run on The CW on Aug. 23, will be a "mourning process" for all of the cast

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 06:26PM EDT
Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge on Riverdale
Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge on 'Riverdale'. Photo:

The CW

Camila Mendes is bidding farewell to Veronica Lodge.

On Monday, the Riverdale star, 28, revealed she had officially wrapped filming on the series, which is set to end in August after seven seasons on The CW.

To commemorate the occasion, Mendes penned an emotional Instagram tribute to Riverdale and shared a carousel featuring adorable snapshots of behind-the-scenes moments with her costars.

“that’s a wrap on veronica 💔” the Do Revenge actress wrote beside the images. “there’s no caption or photo dump that can illustrate what an emotional experience it’s been filming our last episode of riverdale. i’m not just saying goodbye to a TV show, i’m saying goodbye to an entire life i created in vancouver, to a transformative period of time that shaped me as an adult, to a community of people who have seen the best and worst of me over the course of seven intense seasons.”

“it doesn’t matter how ready you are to move on, goodbyes are painful, and walking away from this show will be a process of mourning for all of us,” she continued.

Mendes went on to thank the show's "loyal fans" for "actively supporting me on this journey with all the gifts, flowers, and balloons. the handmade art and handwritten letters."

"i have endless appreciation for you guys," she wrote. "thank you for showing veronica the love that she deserves.”

Mendes then concluded her tribute by expressing her gratitude to the "hard-working" crew, her "beautiful family of talented" co-stars, and Riverdale creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for all of the memories over the years.

Camila Mendes attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023
Camila Mendes attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2023.

Amy Sussman/Getty

"thank you for all the precious time put into this show. thank you for the core memories. i’m really going to miss the triumphs and defeats, the epic highs and lows, of making network television with you 🫡" she wrote.

In her carousel of photos, the Riverdale star shared a sweet snap of her and costar Lili Reinhart (Betty) donning their ‘50s wardrobe outfits. She also showcased a selfie of her and Reinhart in a group hug with KJ Apa (Archie) and Cole Sprouse (Jughead) — aka the “core four” — and some BTS memories with Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl), Casey Cott (Kevin), Vanessa Morgan (Toni), Nicholas Barasch (Julian) and Charles Melton (Reggie).

Mendes also revealed on her Instagram Story that she got a new tattoo — a simple drawing of her pearl birthstone, which happens to also be Veronica’s “signature gemstone” — to celebrate the momentous occasion.

"new tat to celebrate the end of an era," she captioned the black-and-white shot.

Camila Mendes tattoo instagram story
Camila Mendes tattoo instagram story.

Camila Mendes/ Instagram

Mendes has starred as Veronica since the CW show — which is very loosely based on the Archie Comics — premiered in 2017.

It originally focused on the characters as high school students investigating the mysterious murder of Jason Blossom. As the show continued, it began to embrace genre-bending and outrageous storylines, playing with everything from serial killers to superpowers to time travel. The final season focuses on the characters being stuck in the ‘50s, with no memories of the events of the previous seasons, after a comet wiped out the town in the season 6 finale. 

Other cast members have also been saying their goodbyes as filming on Riverdale wraps. Reinhart shared a five-part Instagram post series, featuring photos with her costars and glimpses into their behind-the-scenes lives, while Apa posted a sweet selfie of him and Reinhart together.

In May 2022, it was revealed that season 7 would be Riverdale’s last.

"I'm a big believer in giving series that have long runs an appropriate sendoff. We want to make sure it goes out the right way,” The CW's chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz told reporters at the time, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, with the series finale scheduled for Aug. 23.

Related Articles
Sur-ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022
Tom Schwartz Needed 'Transformative' Time Away from 'VPR' Scandoval: 'I Lost Control of My Life' (Exclusive)
Will & Grace' almost had a fifth cast member: Cress Williams
A Secret Fifth Lead of 'Will & Grace' Was Fired Days into Shooting, Leaving Eric McCormack Feeling 'Terrible'
Kenya Moore, Roi Shlomo
Kenya Moore Brings 'Worldwide' New Love Interest to Set with Daughter Brooklyn: 'He Is a Keeper!'
Miranda Cosgrove and Josh Peck
Miranda Cosgrove Would 'Love' to Play Josh Peck's Sibling Again — They've Even 'Talked' It Over (Exclusive)
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20093 -- Pictured: Marlo Hampton
'RHOA': Marlo Gets Flirty on a Blind Date After Admitting She Hasn't Had Sex in 4 Years
Ariana Madix Celebrates Her Birthday with Cake, Champagne from New Love Interest Daniel Wai
Ariana Madix Celebrates Her Birthday with Cake, Champagne — and Menu Cooked by New Love Daniel Wai
Maury Povich to launch at-home paternity tests
Maury Povich Launches At-Home Paternity Test Kits Called 'The Results Are In'
Vanna White Says It's 'Depressing' Thinking About the End of Her and Pat Sajak's Time on Wheel of Fortune
Vanna White in Talks to Continue on 'Wheel of Fortune' — with a Raise! – After Pat Sajak Retires
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
Ralph Pittman Apologizes for His 'Part' in Drew Sidora Split, Is 'Optimistic for Brighter Days Ahead' (Exclusive)
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Ashton Kutcher Calls Himself the 'Luckiest Man Alive' in Rare Tribute to Wife Mila Kunis
90 Day Fiance: Riley and Violet
90 Day: Riley Dares Violet Not to Touch Him After Circling the Globe to Be with Her — but She Made Other Plans
Love Is Blind's Nancy Is Having a 'Soft Gurl Summer'
Love Is Blind's Nancy Is Having a 'Soft Gurl Summer' with New Man as Ex Bartise Embraces Fatherhood
Cleo and Christian 90 day fiance
90 Day: Cleo Wonders How Boyfriend Christian Will Fare His First Time Dating a Transgender Woman with Autism
Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora
RHOA's Drew Sidora Teases 'Spicy' Role in Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's Marriage Hall Pass Film (Exclusive)
Kathy Hilton, Kim Richards and Kyle Richards arrive at the "Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" Season 3 premiere party at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on October 21, 2012
Kyle Richards Reunites with Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards for Karaoke Night Ahead of Niece’s Wedding
90 Day Fiancee, Gino and Jasmine
90 Day: Jasmine Tells Gino 'We Are No Longer Engaged' After Explosive Prenup Fight