Camila Cabello Continues Her Hot Girl Summer with Topless Instagram Photos

Camila Cabello is having her hot girl summer — and we love that for her.

On Monday, the 26-year-old "Havana" singer posted a series of jaw-dropping photos from her vacation in Puerto Rico on Instagram — and several of the pics featured Cabello topless.

In the first photo, the singer stands naked in a bubbling pool, holding onto a tree while smiling at the camera. She added two blue butterfly emojis that strategically cover her chest and backside. She also posted a video of herself pouring a big bucket of water on her head and body. The singer, who is single, wears just a neon green thong bikini bottom as she gets doused with water.

Cabello also shared a photo walking in the shallow ocean water wearing a black spaghetti strap dress and tousled beach hair. Also in the series of pics, she reveals two books she’s reading: The Idiot by Elif Batuman and Quarterlife: The Search for Self in Early Adulthood by Satya Doyle Byock.

She wrote a caption alongside the photos in Spanish and in English reads, in part, “I love you PR now back to the studio what’s an album to finish.”

Two weeks ago, Cabello posed in a fiery bikini pic posted to her Instagram, putting her curves on display. She glowed as she emerged from the ocean in a tiny black and red two-piece from ALT Swim.

“Can’t wait to be back to chronic low level anxiety in Florida’s shark infested waters,” Cabello joked in the caption.

She paired the sun-kissed look with a pair of oversized black sunnies as she held up her wet hair. Followers in the comments were wowed by Cabello’s sexy post.

“I JUST FELL ON MY KNEES WOW,” one person wrote, while another added: “body is bodyingggg.”

Another pointed out the Cuban artist’s single relationship status, saying: “Hot girl summer 🔥”

Cabello has been serving looks on her European travels all month, posting an image of her in a long white sequin dress that hugged her curves in early July. The “Bam Bam” singer posed with a drink in one hand and the other on top of her thick black hair, which she wore down.

The simple 'fit was completed with black patent leather heels as Cabello captioned it, “party demon UNLOCKED,” sharing a clip of her hopping on a stage later that night wearing a pink cowboy hat.

“SHES HOT AND SHE KNOWS IT,” one fan commented.

