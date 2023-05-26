Camila Cabello Spotted Leaving Shawn Mendes' N.Y.C. Apartment amid Rekindled Romance Rumors

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are continuing to spend time together in New York City.

The “Havana” singer, 26, was spotted leaving Mendes’ Manhattan apartment on Thursday, amid rumors they are back together after they made headlines for sharing a kiss at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival earlier this year.

Cabello was photographed wearing a black T-shirt, black leather jacket and light-washed jeans, which she accessorized with a black choker.

Mendes, 24, meanwhile, was captured standing behind her, sporting jeans and a light blue sweater.



Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. TatianaK / BACKGRID

Earlier in the day, the "Señorita" performers were seen smiling while shopping in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood.

Both sported all-black athletic wear on the city streets, with Cabello in a T-shirt and shorts with black sneakers and sunglasses, as well as a white cross-body bag. Mendes donned a tank top and shorts paired with black sunglasses and a backpack, as well as white sneakers.



The couple was previously seen holding hands while walking through N.Y.C. on Tuesday, marking their latest sighting after they were photographed at a comedy show in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Before that, they were spotted walking hand in hand while strolling the streets of Venice, California, in late April.

John Shearer/Getty

While neither has confirmed the status of their relationship since announcing their split in November 2021 after two years of dating, the pair's kiss at Coachella seemed to hint at their rekindled romance.

The reunion was captured through various videos from festival attendees, including a video shared on 102.7 KIIS FM's Twitter account, which showed them engaging in a conversation.

Soon after the videos went viral, a source told PEOPLE the two musicians had been back in touch for at least a few months and had "hung out," adding, ""They always seemed to have a special connection."

A separate insider noted that Mendes and Cabello have continued to spend time together and "are enjoying daytime strolls and nighttime casual dinners out."

"They have been hanging out just the two of them. They are very cute, keep holding hands and laughing," they added. "They seem very happy to be reconnected."