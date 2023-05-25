Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Smile While Shopping in New York City amid Rekindled Romance Rumors

The pair was also spotted walking hand-in-hand around the city earlier this week, their latest outing since kissing at 2023 Coachella

Published on May 25, 2023
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello all smiles while doing some shopping in Soho New York
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

New York — concrete jungle where Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes step out for walks.

The "Señorita" performers and former romantic partners were spotted smiling while shopping in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Thursday, marking their second outing in the Big Apple this week.

Both sported all-black athletic wear on the city streets, with Cabello, 26, in a t-shirt and shorts with black sneakers and sunglasses as well as a white cross-body bag. Mendes, 24, donned a tank top and shorts paired with black sunglasses and a backpack as well as white sneakers.

The pair were previously seen holding hands while walking through N.Y.C. on Tuesday, marking their latest sighting after they were photographed at a comedy show in Los Angeles earlier this month. Before that, they were spotted walking hand in hand while strolling the streets of Venice, California, in late April.

While neither has confirmed the status of their relationship since announcing their split in November 2021 after two years of dating, the pair recently made headlines after sharing a kiss at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival.

The reunion was captured through various videos from festival attendees, including a video shared on 102.7 KIIS FM's Twitter account, which showed them engaging in a conversation. Soon after the videos went viral, a source told PEOPLE the two musicians had been back in touch for at least a few months and had "hung out."

"They always seemed to have a special connection," the insider added.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

A separate insider noted that Mendes and Cabello have continued to spend time together and "are enjoying daytime strolls and nighttime casual dinners out."

"They have been hanging out just the two of them. They are very cute, keep holding hands and laughing," they added. "They seem very happy to be reconnected."

The videos also marked the first time the two were seen together in public since announcing their breakup on Instagram through a joint statement.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️," the statement, which they both shared on their Instagram Story, said. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

Last month, Cabello shared a preview of a new track — saved in her phone as "June Gloom" — via Instagram that seemed to reference their Coachella reunion.

"How come you're just so much better? / Is this gonna end ever? / I guess I'll f--- around and find out / Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don't, it's whatever / If you do, honey, it'll be all I think about," Cabello croons in the seconds-long clip.

