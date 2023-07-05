Camila Cabello Is Living Her Best Hot Girl Summer at Paris Fashion Week — See All Her Looks!

01 of 06 The Giambattista Valli Show Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Camila Cabello wore a floor length bubblegum-pink dress with a cutout to show off some cleavage at the July 3 Giambattista Valli show. The 26-year-old "Never Be The Same" singer accessorized with a bright red flap chain bag and her long hair wavy worn down.

02 of 06 The Iris Van Herpen Show Pierre Suu/Getty Images At the July 3 Iris Van Herpen show, Camila Cabello wowed in an fairy-like lavender and green sheer dress, which fit the ethereal tones of the outdoor show. She wore simple open-toe platform metallic heels and her hair up in a bun to show off the bold shoulders of the dress.

03 of 06 The Stéphane Rolland Show Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Camila Cabello flaunted a white single-shoulder mini dress with a train that fell several feet long on the steps of the Opera Garnier at the July 4 Stéphane Rolland show. Her gold platform heels — which she also wore in her previous look — and gold clutch matched the reflective embellishments on the shoulder of the dress, and her high pony left all the attention on her look.

04 of 06 The Alexandre Vauthier Show Jacopo Raule/Getty Images In an all-black ensemble, Camila Cabello sported an open back long-sleeve fitted dress that tied around her waist to the Alexandre Vauthier show on July 4. She completed the outfit with black pointed-toe boots, rectangle cat-eye sunglasses and a thick headband keeping her long straight hair out of her face.

05 of 06 The Jean Paul Gaultier Show Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images In another celestial look, Camila Cabello arrived to the Jean Paul Gaultier show on July 5 in a floor-length, fitted multi-colored dress and her hair in a spiky bun. The long sleeves and high neck balanced out the sheer fabric adorned in purple, blue and red tones.