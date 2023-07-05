Camila Cabello Is Living Her Best Hot Girl Summer at Paris Fashion Week — See All Her Looks!

Cabello served look after look

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 5, 2023 03:55PM EDT
Camilla Cabello outfit roundup
Photo:

Pierre Suu/Getty Images; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
01 of 06

The Giambattista Valli Show

Camila Cabello attends the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Camila Cabello wore a floor length bubblegum-pink dress with a cutout to show off some cleavage at the July 3 Giambattista Valli show. The 26-year-old "Never Be The Same" singer accessorized with a bright red flap chain bag and her long hair wavy worn down.

02 of 06

The Iris Van Herpen Show

Camilla Cabello outfit roundup

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

At the July 3 Iris Van Herpen show, Camila Cabello wowed in an fairy-like lavender and green sheer dress, which fit the ethereal tones of the outdoor show. She wore simple open-toe platform metallic heels and her hair up in a bun to show off the bold shoulders of the dress.

03 of 06

The Stéphane Rolland Show

Camilla Cabello outfit roundup

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Camila Cabello flaunted a white single-shoulder mini dress with a train that fell several feet long on the steps of the Opera Garnier at the July 4 Stéphane Rolland show. Her gold platform heels — which she also wore in her previous look — and gold clutch matched the reflective embellishments on the shoulder of the dress, and her high pony left all the attention on her look.

04 of 06

The Alexandre Vauthier Show

Camilla Cabello outfit roundup

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

In an all-black ensemble, Camila Cabello sported an open back long-sleeve fitted dress that tied around her waist to the Alexandre Vauthier show on July 4. She completed the outfit with black pointed-toe boots, rectangle cat-eye sunglasses and a thick headband keeping her long straight hair out of her face.

05 of 06

The Jean Paul Gaultier Show

Camilla Cabello outfit roundup

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In another celestial look, Camila Cabello arrived to the Jean Paul Gaultier show on July 5 in a floor-length, fitted multi-colored dress and her hair in a spiky bun. The long sleeves and high neck balanced out the sheer fabric adorned in purple, blue and red tones.

06 of 06

The Viktor Rolf Show

Camila Cabello attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Camila Cabello rocked a black-and-white puffed-sleeved babydoll mini dress as she sat front row at the Viktor Rolf show on July 5. The "Havana" artist paired ankle-high socks with patent leather platform heels and wore her hair in a top knot, leaving her bangs to fall straight against her face.

Related Articles
Emma Thompson attends the Giorgio Armani Priva Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023
Emma Thompson Nails the Barbiecore Trend in a Hot Pink Suit at Her First-Ever Fashion Show
Machine Gun Kelly performs at Royal Albert Hall on May 31, 2023
Machine Gun Kelly Punches Fan in the Face — at Their Request — Mid-Concert: 'Making Dreams Come True'
Natalie Portman attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Cardi B and offset coming out the Balenciaga store in Paris
Cardi B and Offset Show Off P.D.A. in Paris for First Sighting Since Cheating Rumors
Kaia gerber and Austin Butler coming out Costes in Paris
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Hold Hands on Restaurant Date Night in Paris
Demi Moore Poses with Pup and Jumps in Bright Bikini for Fourth of July: âDonât Forget Your SPFâ
Demi Moore Poses with Pup and Jumps in Bright Bikini for Fourth of July: ‘Don’t Forget Your SPF’
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Pose Together at Giorgio Armani Show During Paris Fashion Week
reese witherspoon 4th of july
Reese Witherspoon Poses in Front of American Flag for Independence Day: ‘Happy 4th!’
jen garner goggles
Jennifer Garner Wishes Fans a 'Happy Summer' While Modeling a Variety of Quirky Swim Goggles
Lupita Nyong'o attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023
Lupita Nyong'o Steps Out in Head-to-Toe Purple for Chanel Fashion Show in Paris
Kate Hudson Galivants Around Paris With FiancÃ©e Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson Gallivants Around France with Fiancé Danny Fujikawa: 'Paris We Love You'
Cardi B attends the Schiaparelli Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023
Cardi B Makes High-Fashion Appearance at Paris Fashion Show Amid Drama with Husband Offset
Carrie Underwood and Her Mom Get Matching Heart Tattoos in Las Vegas
Carrie Underwood and Her Mom Get Matching Heart Tattoos in Las Vegas: 'Never Would've Thought'
Brittany Mahomes Wears Bra and Panties Under See-Through Shirt During Vegas Trip with Husband Patric
Brittany Mahomes Wears Bra and Panties Under See-Through Shirt During Vegas Trip with Husband Patrick Mahomes
Gigi Hadid showing some behind the scenes photos of her time at Paris Fashion
Gigi Hadid Shares Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from Paris Fashion Week: See the Photos!
Hailey Bieber is seen on January 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California wearing "Nepo Baby" shirt.
Hailey Bieber Recalls Dividing the Internet with Her ‘Nepo Baby’ Shirt: ‘Nothing’s Ever Enough’