Camila Cabello Twinned with Shawn Mendes While Wearing the Lululemon Belt Bag You See Everywhere

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are making waves everywhere, from cozying up at Taylor Swift’s concert to strutting side-by-side on New York City streets.

The former couple was spotted in the Big Apple three times last week, holding hands, hanging out at Mendes’ apartment, and even wearing matching outfits. On May 23, Cabello and Mendes stepped out in SoHo in all-black ensembles: Mendes sported a Nike tank top, basketball shorts, and white sneakers, while Cabello donned an Alo Yoga tennis skirt, Skims T-shirt (which is sold out), Hoka shoes, and the Lululemon Belt Bag you see everywhere.

Buy It! Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag in White Opal, $38; shop.lululemon.com

The “Don’t Go Yet” singer opted for the white opal version of the best-selling Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, and she carried it again just yesterday — this time slinging it over a black hoodie, which she wore with cream shorts and the same pair of supportive sneakers, the Hoka Clifton 9. She also carried a black Yeti water bottle, which has over 5,500 five-star ratings on Amazon.

Buy It! Yeti Rambler 46-Ounce Water Bottle, $55; yeti.com and amazon.com



It’s easy to see why Cabello has been spotted with her Lululemon belt bag multiple times recently: The lightweight, hands-free option won’t weigh you down or get in the way while you’re running errands and all of your necessities are easily accessible. Thousands of shoppers rave about how spacious the interior is, too, easily storing their phone, wallet, lip balm, keys, hand sanitizer, and overall, “way more than you’d think,” according to one reviewer.

The strap is adjustable to your liking, so it will fit comfortably across your chest, like how Cabello wore hers, or around your waist. Customers are bringing this Lululemon Belt Bag everywhere, including Disney World, concerts, and the airport. Its compact size makes it the perfect travel companion, and you can keep your boarding pass and ID close for a seamless airport experience.

With most customers buying this Lululemon belt bag in multiple colors, we wouldn’t be surprised if Cabello stepped out with another one soon. Below, shop more colors of the best-selling fanny pack you’re bound to use on repeat this summer, and snag the Cinderella star’s skirt and sneakers while you’re at it.

Buy It! Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag in Black, $38; shop.lululemon.com

Buy It! Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag in Pink Pastel, $38; shop.lululemon.com

Buy It! Hoka Clifton 9, $144.95; zappos.com, nordstrom.com, and hoka.com

Buy It! Alo Yoga Aces Tennis Skirt, $74; aloyoga.com and revolve.com

