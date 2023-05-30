Camila Cabello Twinned with Shawn Mendes While Wearing the Lululemon Belt Bag You See Everywhere

She actually took the best-selling hands-free bag with her twice in one week

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 30, 2023 08:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Camila Cabello Twinned with Shawn Mendes While Wearing the Lululemon Belt Bag You See Everywhere Tout
Photo:

Getty / People / Reese Herrington

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are making waves everywhere, from cozying up at Taylor Swift’s concert to strutting side-by-side on New York City streets.

The former couple was spotted in the Big Apple three times last week, holding hands, hanging out at Mendes’ apartment, and even wearing matching outfits. On May 23, Cabello and Mendes stepped out in SoHo in all-black ensembles: Mendes sported a Nike tank top, basketball shorts, and white sneakers, while Cabello donned an Alo Yoga tennis skirt, Skims T-shirt (which is sold out), Hoka shoes, and the Lululemon Belt Bag you see everywhere.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag in White Opal, $38; shop.lululemon.com

The “Don’t Go Yet” singer opted for the white opal version of the best-selling Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, and she carried it again just yesterday — this time slinging it over a black hoodie, which she wore with cream shorts and the same pair of supportive sneakers, the Hoka Clifton 9. She also carried a black Yeti water bottle, which has over 5,500 five-star ratings on Amazon.

Camila Cabello

Christopher Peterson / Splash
YETI Rambler 46 oz Bottle, Vacuum Insulated, Stainless Steel with Chug Cap

Amazon

Buy It! Yeti Rambler 46-Ounce Water Bottle, $55; yeti.com and amazon.com

It’s easy to see why Cabello has been spotted with her Lululemon belt bag multiple times recently: The lightweight, hands-free option won’t weigh you down or get in the way while you’re running errands and all of your necessities are easily accessible. Thousands of shoppers rave about how spacious the interior is, too, easily storing their phone, wallet, lip balm, keys, hand sanitizer, and overall, “way more than you’d think,” according to one reviewer.

The strap is adjustable to your liking, so it will fit comfortably across your chest, like how Cabello wore hers, or around your waist. Customers are bringing this Lululemon Belt Bag everywhere, including Disney World, concerts, and the airport. Its compact size makes it the perfect travel companion, and you can keep your boarding pass and ID close for a seamless airport experience. 

With most customers buying this Lululemon belt bag in multiple colors, we wouldn’t be surprised if Cabello stepped out with another one soon. Below, shop more colors of the best-selling fanny pack you’re bound to use on repeat this summer, and snag the Cinderella star’s skirt and sneakers while you’re at it.

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag in Black, $38; shop.lululemon.com 

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag in Pink Pastel, $38; shop.lululemon.com 

Hoka Clifton 9

Zappos

Buy It! Hoka Clifton 9, $144.95; zappos.com, nordstrom.com, and hoka.com

ALO Aces Tennis Skirt

Revolve

Buy It! Alo Yoga Aces Tennis Skirt, $74; aloyoga.com and revolve.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon SATINA High Waisted Leggings Tout
These Amazon Leggings with 63,000+ Perfect Ratings Are on Sale for Just $12 Today
Summer Dress Amazon Storefront Tout
Amazon's New Summer Storefront Is Full of Pretty Maxi and Midi Dresses That Start at $10
Beach Gear Roundup Tout
Umbrellas, Beach Chairs, Swimsuits, and Coolers Are Still on Sale After Memorial Day, and Prices Start at Just $15
Related Articles
Kylie Kenner Rocked Five High Fashion Looks in Paris
Kylie Jenner Takes Paris Over the Weekend in 6 Stunning Looks: See them All!
Kate Beckinsale attending the screening of 'La Passion De Dodin Bouffant' and red carpet at Palais Des Festivals in Cannes
Kate Beckinsale Reveals How Keanu Reeves Saved Her from Embarrassing Bodysuit Mishap in Cannes
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Show Off P.D.A. at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour amid Reconciliation Rumors
Jennifer Lopez Charles & Keith Handbag Tout
Jennifer Lopez Keeps Carrying This Versatile Handbag That’s Surprisingly Affordable
Taylor Swift white button up Tout
Taylor Swift Arrived at the Studio in the Breezy and Versatile Shirt Style You Can Get for $20
Linda Evangelista Remembers Tatjana Patitz on What Wouldâve Been Her 57th BirthdayÂ 
Linda Evangelista Remembers Tatjana Patitz on What Would’ve Been Her 57th Birthday: ‘Forever Missed’
Shawn Mendes says goodbye to Camila Cabello at the door of his apartment
Camila Cabello Spotted Leaving Shawn Mendes' N.Y.C. Apartment amid Rekindled Romance Rumors
Beach Gear Roundup Tout
Umbrellas, Beach Chairs, Swimsuits, and Coolers Are Still on Sale After Memorial Day, and Prices Start at Just $15
Memorial Day Sales Tout
100 Best Memorial Day Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
Repeat Customer: Vans Sneakers Tout
I Can Walk for Miles in These $70 Classic White Sneakers That Kim Kardashian and Harry Styles Own
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello all smiles while doing some shopping in Soho New York
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Smile While Shopping in New York City amid Rekindled Romance Rumors
Sharon Stone Is 'Ready for Summer' in Green Leopard Bikini
Sharon Stone Is ‘Ready for Summer’ as She Rocks Green Leopard-Print Bikini in Instagram Selfie
Cara Delevingne attends the 74th Annual Parsons Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street on May 24, 2023 in New York City.
Cara Delevingne Debuted a Bob with Bangs in Blue Balmain
Coastal Cowgirl, Suki Waterhouse, Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner
Everything to Know About Coastal Cowgirl, the Western Beach-Inspired Trend of the Summer
MDW Nordstrom Rack Roundup Tout
At Nordstrom Rack’s Memorial Day Sale, Prices on Sundresses, Sunglasses, and More Summer Essentials Start at $10
Versace and Dua Lipa collection
Dua Lipa's Versace Collection — the Fashion Brand's First Celeb Collaboration! — Just Dropped