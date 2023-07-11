Camila Cabello Turns Up the Heat with Fiery Bikini Pic in Greece

Camila Cabello is looking like a Greek goddess on vacation in Athens.

The “Havana” singer, 26, posed in a fiery bikini pic posted to her Instagram on Monday, putting her curves on display. She glowed as she emerged from the ocean in a tiny black and red two-piece.

“Can’t wait to be back to chronic low level anxiety in Florida’s shark infested waters,” Cabello joked in the caption.

She paired the sun-kissed look with a pair of oversized black sunnies as she held up her wet hair. Followers in the comments were wowed by Cabello’s sexy post.

“I JUST FELL ON MY KNEES WOW,” one person wrote, while another added: “body is bodyingggg.”

Another pointed out the Cuban artist’s single relationship status, saying: “Hot girl summer 🔥”

Cabello has been serving looks on her European travels all month, posting an image of her in a long white sequin dress that hugged her curves on Sunday. The “Bam Bam” singer posed with a drink in one hand and the other on top of her thick black hair, which she wore down.

The simple fit was completed with black patent leather heels as Cabello captioned it, “party demon UNLOCKED,” sharing a clip of her hopping on a stage later that night wearing a pink cowboy hat.

“SHES HOT AND SHE KNOWS IT,” one fan commented.

Last week, Cabello attended haute couture shows during Paris Fashion week, proving style to be one of her strengths. From all-black ensembles to a fairy-like gown, she didn’t fail to impress.

As PEOPLE confirmed in June, the Grammy-winner is single and ready to mingle following her brief reconciliation with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

Cabello and Mendes, 24, first went their separate ways in November 2021 after two years of dating. But in April, they were spotted kissing at Coachella, and a source told PEOPLE at the time that they'd "always seemed to have a special connection" and had "been friendly for months."

Though the pair were spotted out and about multiple times together in New York City and Los Angeles sharing some PDA — including at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in New Jersey in late May — reports surfaced in early June that they'd broken up once again.

On June 9, Mendes released a new song, "What the Hell Are We Dying For?," which contained lyrics that many fans thought seemed to hint at a split.

"Smoke in the air, the city's burnin' down / I wanna speak, but I don't make a sound," he sings on the track, referencing the smoke that blanketed New York City following wildfires in Canada. "Locked in my mind, you're all I think about / I wanna save us, but I don't know how."

For her part, Cabello appeared to hint at their short-lived reunion in a snippet of a song she shared to social media in April, shortly after Coachella.

"How come you're just so much better? / Is this gonna end ever? / I guess I'll f--- around and find out / Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don't, it's whatever / If you do, honey, it'll be all I think about," Cabello sang in the clip, which was titled "June Gloom."

