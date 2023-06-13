Camila Cabello Is Dating Again After Shawn Mendes Reunion Fizzles Out (Exclusive)

Camila Cabello is single and ready to mingle.

The "Bam Bam" singer is dating again months after she and ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes first sparked rumors of a romantic reconciliation that appears to have ended, PEOPLE confirms.

Reps for Cabello and Mendes have not responded to requests for comment.

Cabello, 26, and Mendes, 24, first went their separate ways in November 2021 after two years of dating. But in April, they were spotted kissing at Coachella, and a source told PEOPLE at the time that they'd "always seemed to have a special connection" and had "been friendly for months."

Though the pair were spotted out and about multiple times together in New York City and Los Angeles sharing some PDA — including at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in New Jersey in late May — reports surfaced in early June that they'd broken up once again.

Then on June 9, Mendes released a new song, "What the Hell Are We Dying For?," which contained lyrics that many fans thought seemed to hint at a split.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic

"Smoke in the air, the city's burnin' down / I wanna speak, but I don't make a sound," he sings on the track, referencing the smoke that blanketed New York City following wildfires in Canada. "Locked in my mind, you're all I think about / I wanna save us, but I don't know how."

The "When You’re Gone" singer opened up about the song’s inspiration to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, and explained that he'd written the track while struggling with feelings about his love life, among other things.

"I was upstate New York and just on the back end of feeling a lot of things about relationships, about my career, about [the] environment," he said. "And I was in the studio and this moment of just deep frustration came over me and I finally started to feel this inspiration come."

Mendes continued, explaining that he still feels as though he’s "in a very confused place" in life, and the song was his way of expressing those thoughts.

"I think I am approaching 25 still feeling quite confused about a lot of things in my life. And I think that was expressing that feeling of frustration about what is happening, this feeling of swinging the pendulum back and forth," he said. "I think I still am in a very confused place, but I know that there are some people in my life who I deeply love, and I know that music is something I deeply love, and I know that this planet is something I deeply love. And all of those three things are something worth fighting for and worth dying for."

For her part, Cabello appeared to hint at their short-lived reunion in a snippet of a song she shared to social media in April, shortly after Coachella.

"How come you're just so much better? / Is this gonna end ever? / I guess I'll f--- around and find out / Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don't, it's whatever / If you do, honey, it'll be all I think about," Cabello sang in the clip, which was titled "June Gloom."