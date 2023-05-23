Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are enjoying spending quality time together!

The exes and former music collaborators were seen holding hands while walking the streets of the Big Apple on Tuesday. For the stroll, Cabello, 26, wore a black leather jacket, and a white tank top with a classic pair of jeans. Mendes, 24, complimented her style by wearing a dark gray muscle tee, light-wash jeans, and white sneakers.

This is the latest spotting of Cabello and Mendes after they were seen walking hand in hand while strolling the streets of Venice, California, in late April. While neither has confirmed the status of their relationship since announcing their split in November 2021 after two years of dating, the pair recently made headlines after sharing a kiss at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival.

the image direct

The reunion was captured through various videos from festival attendees, including a video shared on 102.7 KIIS FM's Twitter account, which showed them engaging in a conversation. Soon after the videos went viral, a source told PEOPLE the two musicians had been back in touch for at least a few months and had "hung out."

"They always seemed to have a special connection," the insider added.

A separate insider noted that Mendes and Cabello have continued to spend time together and "are enjoying daytime strolls and nighttime casual dinners out."

"They have been hanging out just the two of them. They are very cute, keep holding hands and laughing," they added. "They seem very happy to be reconnected."

The videos also marked the first time the two were seen together in public since announcing their breakup on Instagram through a joint statement.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️," the statement, which they both shared on their Instagram Story, said. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

Prior to separating, Mendes spoke about his connection with Cabello in the summer of 2020, and why the first few months of lockdown were idyllic for the pair while speaking to Audacy Check In and how that special time inspired his single, "Summer of Love."

"It feels good. It was like writing about the first couple of months actually in the lockdown. Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all," he said in the interview. "We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful."

"Just kind of writing about that," he revealed. "Had a lot of nostalgia at that time, and I think without that time we found it a lot harder to connect. It really brought us together."