Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Hold Hands in New York City Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Neither has confirmed the status of their relationship, despite the pair sharing a kiss at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 23, 2023 09:51 PM
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are still going strong as they are spotted on a coffee date in New York City. Shawn showed off his toned arms in a tank top paired with jeans, and sneakers. Cabello wore a leather jacket, crop top, jeans, and Hoka sneakers.
Photo:

the image direct

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are enjoying spending quality time together!

The exes and former music collaborators were seen holding hands while walking the streets of the Big Apple on Tuesday. For the stroll, Cabello, 26, wore a black leather jacket, and a white tank top with a classic pair of jeans. Mendes, 24, complimented her style by wearing a dark gray muscle tee, light-wash jeans, and white sneakers.

This is the latest spotting of Cabello and Mendes after they were seen walking hand in hand while strolling the streets of Venice, California, in late April. While neither has confirmed the status of their relationship since announcing their split in November 2021 after two years of dating, the pair recently made headlines after sharing a kiss at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are still going strong as they are spotted on a coffee date in New York City. Shawn showed off his toned arms in a tank top paired with jeans, and sneakers. Cabello wore a leather jacket, crop top, jeans, and Hoka sneakers.

the image direct

The reunion was captured through various videos from festival attendees, including a video shared on 102.7 KIIS FM's Twitter account, which showed them engaging in a conversation. Soon after the videos went viral, a source told PEOPLE the two musicians had been back in touch for at least a few months and had "hung out."

"They always seemed to have a special connection," the insider added.

A separate insider noted that Mendes and Cabello have continued to spend time together and "are enjoying daytime strolls and nighttime casual dinners out."

"They have been hanging out just the two of them. They are very cute, keep holding hands and laughing," they added. "They seem very happy to be reconnected."

The videos also marked the first time the two were seen together in public since announcing their breakup on Instagram through a joint statement.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️," the statement, which they both shared on their Instagram Story, said. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Prior to separating, Mendes spoke about his connection with Cabello in the summer of 2020, and why the first few months of lockdown were idyllic for the pair while speaking to Audacy Check In and how that special time inspired his single, "Summer of Love."

"It feels good. It was like writing about the first couple of months actually in the lockdown. Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all," he said in the interview. "We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful."

"Just kind of writing about that," he revealed. "Had a lot of nostalgia at that time, and I think without that time we found it a lot harder to connect. It really brought us together."

Related Articles
LAS VEGAS, NV - May 15: 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Sean Combs and DJ Khaled arrive to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022
Watch Diddy and DJ Khaled Go Golfing as They Talk Diddy Direct: 'We the Best' (Exclusive)
Sacha Baron Cohen with his wife Isla Fisher
Sacha Baron Cohen and Wife Isla Fisher Hold Hands and Share a Kiss in Rome — Photos
Johnny Depp at The Royal Albert Hall.
Johnny Depp Returns to Stage for Jeff Beck Tribute Concert After Cannes Appearance
Mathew Knowles and Destiny's Child
Beyoncé's Dad Mathew Knowles Says He Would 'Love to See' Destiny's Child Reunite
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian Says Time with Kanye West Was 'Beautiful' but She Can't 'Help People That Don't Want the Help'
G Flip and Chrishell Stause
G Flip and Chrishell Stause Tattooed Their Wedding Vows: 'It Was Just So Us,' Reveals Singer (Exclusive)
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Maluma Announces 'Ambitious' U.S. Arena Shows and Promises Fans an 'Exhilarating Experience'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsjOlXaOdez/ Verified My boyfriend. 3h
Jessica Biel Calls Husband of 10 Years Justin Timberlake Her 'Boyfriend' in Ongoing Joke — See Why!
Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala
Kim Kardashian Admits She 'Always' Wants to Be in Love, but Has Committed to 'Take My Time' Dating Again
IAM TONGI, JAMES BLUNT
'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi and James Blunt's Duet of 'Monsters' Brings Katy Perry, Jelly Roll to Tears
Rick Allen
Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Say He's Grateful He's 'Still Here' After Florida Attack
Jimmy Buffett at Day 10 of the US Open held at the USTA Tennis Center on September 5, 2018 in New York City.
Jimmy Buffett Says He's Heading 'Home' and Going on a Fishing Trip After Hospitalization
Riley Keough poses during the Dior Cruise 2023 photocall
Riley Keough Makes First Public Appearance Since Lisa Marie Presley Trust Settlement
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Fan Became a Security Guard for Her Eras Tour After He Was Unable to Secure Tickets
Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend Drake's Hollywood grand opening
Chrishell Stause Says Her Surprise Las Vegas Wedding to Partner G Flip Was 'Untraditional'
MAY 19: Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras attend the "Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2023 in Cannes, France
Dua Lipa and French Director Romain Gavras Make Red Carpet Debut at Cannes Film Festival