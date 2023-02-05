Camila Cabello made us all say "Ooh la-la-la" when she stepped onto the 2023 Grammys red carpet tonight.

The songstress, who was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance along with Ed Sheeran for their song "Bam Bam," wore an effortless romantic makeup look to accompany her skin-bearing PatBO rosette bra-top two-piece gown. And while the former Fifth Harmony member may not have taken home the gramophone tonight, her look was certainly a winner in our book.

Makeup artist Ash K Holm created a "soft and sultry glam" look using L'Oréal Paris products, with a clear focus on the singer's complexion. To prep the skin, she used L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 12% Vitamin C + E + Salicylic Serum ($31.34; amazon.com) followed by a pea-size dollop of L'Oréal Paris Prime Lab Up to 24HR Pore Minimizer ($12.45; amazon.com) to make fine lines and pores virtually invisible. She then applied L'Oréal Paris True Match Super Blendable Foundation ($9.47; amazon.com) to achieve medium coverage. But perhaps the crown jewel of Camila's complexion routine was the L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion ($12.32; amazon.com) which was placed along the cheekbones and bridge of the nose for a gorgeous dose of subtle glow.

For Cabello's smoky, sultry eye look, Holm smudged L’Oréal Paris Infallible Grip Eyeliner in "Intense Black" ($8.54; amazon.com) along the upper and lower lash lines. Then, for a fluttery lash pièce de résistance, Holm swiped on "3-4 coats" of L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Lift Mascara ($11.37; amazon.com) which is not only currently viral on TikTok, but has over 38K 5-star reviews on Amazon.

To fall in line with the modern mermaid vibe, hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos created soft, cascading waves to fall along her encrusted attire. "We wanted to keep the hair very modern and effortless with lots of texture and have a rock n' roll twist!" the pro said in a press release. To create the look, Giannetos blew out the singer's hair with the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Professional Edition ($480, dyson.com) then created loose bends in the hair using the Dyson Corale hair straightener ($499; amazon.com). To lock the style in place, he spritzed on a classic hairspray, L'Oréal Elnett ($9.97; amazon.com).

