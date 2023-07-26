Cameron Diaz Seen Smiling While Out in Beverly Hills During Rare Appearance

Cameron Diaz is soaking up the California summer.

On Tuesday, the actress was photographed in a rare appearance as she and a friend chatted while standing in a valet parking area in Beverly Hills.

With cash in one hand and her phone in the other, the Back in Action star, 50, flashed a megawatt smile as the two conversed.

Diaz had her blonde hair pulled into an updo and was dressed in a collared black button-down shirt and coordinating loose trousers, pairing the look with black slides and sunglasses in a nude shade.

Cameron Diaz in Beverly Hills, California, on July 25, 2023. BACKGRID

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Diaz was "enjoying a great summer with her family" — including husband Benji Madden and their "great traveler" daughter Raddix, 3 — and that they recently took a trip to Europe together, after an arduous film shoot for Netflix's Back in Action.

"The shooting schedule with Jamie [Foxx] was intense and pretty grueling," said the insider. "She was glad when they wrapped."

Diaz famously announced that she would be joining the cast of Back in Action alongside Foxx, 55, back in June 2022. It marks her first film since stepping away from acting in 2014 to focus on family and start her Avaline wine company. It's also her first film project since welcoming Raddix.

"She just loves being a mom, and this is her focus," the source told PEOPLE. "Cameron was very happy with her life before she signed on to film with Jamie. She was excited about filming again too, but she didn't miss the long hours. It was very difficult for her to be away from her daughter."



"Although she is very involved with Avaline, her work schedule since her daughter was born has been very flexible," the insider added of Diaz.



Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz attend a photocall for Annie on Dec. 16, 2014, in London. David M. Benett/WireImage

Foxx — who previously starred with Diaz in both 2014's Annie and Any Given Sunday (1999) — was working with Diaz, Glenn Close and more at the time when he experienced, on April 11, what his daughter Corinne Foxx described as "a medical complication" in a statement.



While speaking publicly about his health scare for the first time in a video posted to Instagram on Saturday, the Oscar winner thanked his younger sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne, 29, for their “protection” during his recovery.

"I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way,” Foxx said in part, adding, “And y'all know they kept it airtight, didn't let nothing out. They protected me and that's what I hope that everyone could have and moments like these."