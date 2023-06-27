Cameron Diaz 'Shocked and Saddened' by Jamie Foxx Health Crisis: Exclusive Source

Cameron Diaz remains stunned by her costar Jamie Foxx's April health crisis, a source tells PEOPLE.

The Bad Teacher actress, 50, stars alongside Foxx, 55, in Netflix’s upcoming movie Back in Action. The shoot for the film, which marks Diaz's much-anticipated return to acting after a nine-year hiatus, was temporarily halted on April 12 following a health scare that left Foxx in the hospital.

The same day, the actor's daughter, Corrinne Fox, described the issue as a "medical complication," adding, "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery." (The movie wrapped after a few more days of filming, using a stand-in for Foxx in some scenes.)

A source tells PEOPLE that Diaz is “shocked and saddened by Jamie’s health crisis.”

On the film's Atlanta set, notes the source, “one day they were working together, and the next he was just gone.”

“She wanted to be supportive and help out in any way, but his family has kept his status very quiet,” adds the source.



While Foxx’s health status remains unclear, his daughter Corinne, 29, took to Instagram last month to assure fans that her father was doing well. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she wrote. “He was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Porsche Coleman, who starred alongside Foxx in 2021's Netflix series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, also gave positive words on his current condition. At the 2023 BET Awards, the actress told Entertainment Tonight, “He's resting, he's well. And he's going to be back. Trust and believe.”

Diaz, who stepped away from acting in 2014, recently vacationed with her family in Europe following the film’s wrap. While the actress originally left the industry to focus on family, an insider source told PEOPLE that Diaz had reignited that flame after finishing up filming: “She just loves being a mom, and this is her focus.”

That source also says of Back in Action, “The shooting schedule with Jamie was intense and pretty grueling. She was glad when they wrapped.”

