Cameron Diaz Jokes That Her Fridge Is Only Stocked With Wine and Salad: 'It Is So Delicious'

Cameron Diaz's fridge is all about balance!

On Wednesday, the Back In Action actress, 50, gave her Instagram followers a peek inside her fridge.

In several posts shared on her Instagram Story, Diaz gushed about her partnership with Goop Kitchen, a takeout restaurant founded by Gwyneth Paltrow that delivers "nutritious, fantastic-tasting food, whenever and wherever you want it," per their site.



"It is so delicious and has just the right amount of spice," Diaz wrote on top of a video of her eating a salad she created with Goop Kitchen that contained kale, carrots, cucumbers, and more. She also had an opened bottle of Avaline Sauv wine on her kitchen island.

Cameron Diaz. Cameron Diaz/Instagram



She shared another photo of herself indulging in the beverage. "I created it with @avaline new Sauv Blanc in mind," Diaz wrote alongside the second shot.

Cameron Diaz. Cameron Diaz/Instagram



In her final post shared to her Instagram Story, Diaz revealed that her collaboration with Goop Kitchen is available in Los Angeles as part of the eatery's summer menu. She did so by uploading a photo of her fridge, which contained only Avaline wine and Goop Kitchen salads.



The mom of one detailed her latest partnership in a separate Instagram post.

"I'm so excited to team up with @goopkitchen to release my favorite summer salad, which pairs *perfectly* with our new Avaline Sauvignon Blanc," she wrote. "It's full of big flavors and crunch, with crisp gem lettuce, sweet-and-spicy mango slaw, crunchy snow peas, carrots, cucumbers, fresh herbs, avocado slices, and served with a side of puffed rice, candied cashews, and goop Certified Clean cashew vinaigrette. You're going to love it!"

In July 2020, Diaz launched Avaline, an organic wine brand, with her close friend Katherine Power. The company features two varieties, white and rosé, which are organic, vegan, and free of additives.

"I enjoyed wine for many a year and never questioned it," The Other Woman star said in a press release. "Not once. I actually figured it was the most responsible alcohol choice because it was made with fermented grapes," Diaz shared in a press release. "But I had no idea of the process. One of the first conversations Katherine and I had about making a cleaner wine was, 'what are we going to add to it?' We soon learned it wasn't what you added, it's what you didn't add."

At the time, Diaz revealed to InStyle that she and Power came up with their brand's name by researching baby monikers.

"We had so many sessions searching for the name, it was crazy," she remembered. "There are literally hundreds of thousands of wines out there, so all the names were taken. I have pages and pages of baby names that we went through, and this one was the one where we were both like, 'Yeah, that's it.' "

