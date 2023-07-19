Cameron Diaz Stuffed Wine Cans Into the Practical Hands-Free Bag Style Kate Hudson and Camila Cabello Wear

Similar picks start at $13

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 07:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Cameron Diaz Fanny Pack Tout
Photo:

Getty Images

Cameron Diaz rarely posts on social media, but when she does… get your credit cards ready!

Last week, the Charlie’s Angels actress popped up on our feeds wearing the bag style celebrities can’t get enough of — a belt bag, or as some may know it, a fanny pack. Unzipping the hands-free orangey-red style, she pulled out two cans of wine from her brand Avaline and exclaimed, “What? It’s my fanny pack!”

A fashionable way to keep your hands free, belt bags are a style many celebrities have been choosing: Kate Hudson strapped on an oversized belt bag while strolling around New York City in March, and a month later her mom, Goldie Hawn, followed her lead, opting for a smaller, but still highly functional version. Jennifer Lawrence, on the other hand, keeps wearing a style that’s a combination of a belt bag and crossbody bag. The meaning of this? Belt bags are it right now.

Fanny Packs Inspired by Cameron Diaz

The Drop Preston Belt Bag, $35

Amazon The Drop Women's Preston Belt Bag

Amazon

Diaz’s fanny pack wasn’t quite red, nor fully orange, and this $35 one from Amazon is similar in that way. Plus, the crocodile-embossed detailing makes it look like it could be quite pricey. Appearance aside, it also has multiple pockets that make it highly functional, and you can wear it across your body, too.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L, $38

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

Lululemon

This list wouldn’t be complete with the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. New colors, like this red and white patterned option, are sure to stand out, while solid colors, like this pearly white pick, will be more camouflaged with your daily ’fits. It also happens to be the same color Camila Cabello wears.

As for shoppers’ opinions? It has more than 15,000 perfect ratings. One mom said that it’s “perfect to wear instead of trying to juggle a huge purse and a child in your arms, plus a diaper bag,” while a second shopper described it as “so versatile and so convenient.” They added, “It's perfect for festivals, walks, going to the mall… any time you want your hands to be free and your belongings close to you!”

Steve Madden Diamond Weave Oval Belt Bag, $25 (Save 53%)

Nordstrom Rack Steve Madden Diamond Weave Oval Belt Bag

Nordstrom Rack

Doting over Diaz’s style but don’t want to drop a lot of dough? The Steve Madden Diamond Weave Oval Belt Bag is just $25 — that’s 53 percent off its usual price! Choose between a black or brown belt bag and put the woven-like front, which looks like a jumbo version of the one on Diaz’s, on full display. 

We weren’t expecting to see a post from Cameron Diaz, but it’s safe to say that we’re happy we did. Keep scrolling to shop more belt bags and fanny packs at Amazon, Target, and Nordstrom.

MZ Wallace Metro Belt Bag, $145

Mz Wallace Metro Belt Bag

Mz Wallace

A New Day Athleisure Fanny Pack, $25

Target A New Day Athleisure Fanny Pack

Target

L*Space Evie Fanny Pack, $88

Zappos LSpace Evie Fanny Pack

Zappos

Béis Sport Pack, $48

Revolve Beis Sport Pack

Revolve

Yoshuyuki Fanny Pack Belt Bag, $14

Amazon YOSHUYUKI Fanny Pack Crossbody Bag

Amazon

Veckle Clear Fanny Pack, $13

Amazon Clear Fanny Pack Stadium Approved

Amazon

Anpter Quilted Belt Bag, $17

Amazon Fashion Waist Packs

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Best BTS Finds from Nordstrom Tout
15 Back-to-School Deals to Shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale with Prices Starting at $12
Jennifer Garner attends "Party Down" FYC at Hollywood Athletic Club
Jennifer Garner Wore a Polka-Dot Midi Skirt, and We Found Similar Styles of the Summer Trend Starting at $25
Deal Roundup: summer pants tout
Breezy Summer Pants Are on Sale During Amazon Prime Day, and Our Favorite Styles Are Under $40
Related Articles
Jennifer Garner attends "Party Down" FYC at Hollywood Athletic Club
Jennifer Garner Wore a Polka-Dot Midi Skirt, and We Found Similar Styles of the Summer Trend Starting at $25
Amazon KKJ Womenâs Tank Tops Eyelet Embroidery Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Tops
Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This ‘Cute and Comfortable’ Tank Top That’s $22 at Amazon
Spanx Price Matching Tout
The Flattering Spanx Leggings Jennifer Garner and Kristen Bell Wear on Repeat Are on Sale Everywhere You Look
Kate Hudson Lightweight White Joggers Tout
Kate Hudson Biked Around England in the Summer Pant Trend Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing
Shark ION Robot Vacuum for Carpet AV751 Wi-Fi Connected Tout
Shoppers Prefer This ‘Efficient’ Robot Vacuum to a Roomba, and It’s on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Chrissy Teigen Birkenstock Sandals
Chrissy Teigen Keeps Wearing These Birkenstock Sandals with Dresses and Leggings
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
8 Pairs of Birkenstock Sandals to Pick Up This Weekend — Starting at $74
J. Crew Sale Tout
J.Crew Slashed Prices on Already-Discounted Summer Essentials for an Additional 50% Off
Celebs Wearing Fisherman Sandals TOUT
Hilary Duff and Mindy Kaling Are Wearing This Chunky Sandal You're Bound to See Everywhere This Summer
Cariuma X Van Gogh Museum Tout
Celebrities Keep Wearing This Comfy Sneaker Brand, and Its Newest Shoe Is Wearable Art
Kim Cattrall attends "Modern Love With Kim Cattrall" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival
Kim Cattrall's Cuffed Jeans Are Great for Showing Off Your Favorite Shoes — Get the Look Starting at $28
Lululemon Belt Bag New Colors Tout
The Lululemon Belt Bag You See Everywhere Is Now Available in New Colors
Summer Sandals on Sale at Zappos Tout
8 Summer Sandals You Can Score for Up to 60% Off at Zappos — Including a Pair from an Oprah-Approved Brand
Taylor Swift Eyelet Blouse Tout
Taylor Swift Wore a $218 Blouse with This Delicate Detail — and This $22 One Looks So Similar
Celebs Wearing Polka-Dots Tout
Katy Perry, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Have Been Spotted in the Stylish Print Kate Middleton Always Wears
Jessica Alba High-Waisted White Pants Tout
Jessica Alba Bucked the Low-Rise Trend with These Flattering Pants, and Similar Options Start at $37