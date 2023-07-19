Cameron Diaz Stuffed Wine Cans Into the Practical Hands-Free Bag Style Kate Hudson and Camila Cabello Wear

Cameron Diaz rarely posts on social media, but when she does… get your credit cards ready!

Last week, the Charlie’s Angels actress popped up on our feeds wearing the bag style celebrities can’t get enough of — a belt bag, or as some may know it, a fanny pack. Unzipping the hands-free orangey-red style, she pulled out two cans of wine from her brand Avaline and exclaimed, “What? It’s my fanny pack!”

A fashionable way to keep your hands free, belt bags are a style many celebrities have been choosing: Kate Hudson strapped on an oversized belt bag while strolling around New York City in March, and a month later her mom, Goldie Hawn, followed her lead, opting for a smaller, but still highly functional version. Jennifer Lawrence, on the other hand, keeps wearing a style that’s a combination of a belt bag and crossbody bag. The meaning of this? Belt bags are it right now.

Fanny Packs Inspired by Cameron Diaz

The Drop Preston Belt Bag, $35

Amazon

Diaz’s fanny pack wasn’t quite red, nor fully orange, and this $35 one from Amazon is similar in that way. Plus, the crocodile-embossed detailing makes it look like it could be quite pricey. Appearance aside, it also has multiple pockets that make it highly functional, and you can wear it across your body, too.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L, $38

Lululemon

This list wouldn’t be complete with the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. New colors, like this red and white patterned option, are sure to stand out, while solid colors, like this pearly white pick, will be more camouflaged with your daily ’fits. It also happens to be the same color Camila Cabello wears.

As for shoppers’ opinions? It has more than 15,000 perfect ratings. One mom said that it’s “perfect to wear instead of trying to juggle a huge purse and a child in your arms, plus a diaper bag,” while a second shopper described it as “so versatile and so convenient.” They added, “It's perfect for festivals, walks, going to the mall… any time you want your hands to be free and your belongings close to you!”

Steve Madden Diamond Weave Oval Belt Bag, $25 (Save 53%)

Nordstrom Rack

Doting over Diaz’s style but don’t want to drop a lot of dough? The Steve Madden Diamond Weave Oval Belt Bag is just $25 — that’s 53 percent off its usual price! Choose between a black or brown belt bag and put the woven-like front, which looks like a jumbo version of the one on Diaz’s, on full display.

We weren’t expecting to see a post from Cameron Diaz, but it’s safe to say that we’re happy we did. Keep scrolling to shop more belt bags and fanny packs at Amazon, Target, and Nordstrom.

MZ Wallace Metro Belt Bag, $145

Mz Wallace

A New Day Athleisure Fanny Pack, $25

Target

L*Space Evie Fanny Pack, $88

Zappos

Béis Sport Pack, $48

Revolve

Yoshuyuki Fanny Pack Belt Bag, $14

Amazon

Veckle Clear Fanny Pack, $13

Amazon

Anpter Quilted Belt Bag, $17

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.