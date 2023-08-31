Cameron Diaz Receives Sweet 51st Birthday Tribute from Husband Benji Madden: ‘My Queen'

The Good Charlotte musician called the actress his "best partner in everything" and "greatest Mom to our little girl"

Published on August 31, 2023 06:40AM EDT
Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz. Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty

Cameron Diaz is being celebrated by her husband Benji Madden.

On Wednesday, the Good Charlotte musician, 44, marked his wife's 51st birthday by posting a sweet message on Instagram, writing that while he’s mostly not on social media these days, he likes his “little tradition” of logging back onto the platform for “special occasions to show love to my Queen.”

“So today, it’s a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator and everything else," he posted alongside a photo of Diaz smiling and cuddling a cat.

"You do it all ❤️So grateful to have our family and I am one lucky man - I know that seems obvious but it really is nice to say it out loud now and then when you’re feeling it ❤️ 🙏” he added.

“I love you •forever •always •yours •true love ❤️ Happy Birthday Cameron ❤️😍.”

Diaz was quick to respond in the comments section with her own sweet tribute, writing, “There’s no one else I would rather do this life with. We are so blessed.. I you with all my ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. @benjaminmadden.”

Madden’s brother and bandmate Joel Madden also added, “❤️❤️❤️.”

Benji and Diaz married in 2015 and are parents to daughter Raddix, 3.

Back in January, Benji took to social media to celebrate another special occasion — the couple’s eighth wedding anniversary.

Benji Madden Cameron Diaz
Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz. Donato Sardella/Getty

"In Love, Inspired, Happy and Grateful," the guitarist wrote on Instagram. "Eight years married, side by side, and now a little one for us to guide🐣let's do 80 more and then forever ❤️❤️❤️ happy anniversary 1*5*✨@camerondiaz my ❤️❤️‍🔥🌹🌎.”

Madden shared the words alongside a photo of a hand-drawn vase filled with flowers and a pair of roses alongside. A ship and sunset also featured in the drawing, along with Benji’s initials at the bottom of the vase. 

Diaz took some time away from her acting career after last making a film in 2014. But in July 2022, The Other Woman star confirmed she was making her big screen return in Netflix movie Back In Action alongside Jamie Foxx.

Days after her return was announced, a source told PEOPLE that her husband "is very excited for her."

"He encouraged her to unretire," the insider added.

