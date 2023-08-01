Cameron Diaz and Husband Benji Madden Spotted Getting Ice Cream Together in Los Angeles

The "Bad Teacher" actress and Good Charlotte musician stepped out to grab some dessert in Los Angeles on Monday

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 1, 2023 08:54AM EDT
Cameron Diaz Benji Madden icecream 07 31 23
Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz go for ice cream in Los Angeles on July 31, 2023. Photo:

Backgrid

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are treating themselves in the summer heat!

The married couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday to grab some ice cream. Diaz, 50, was pictured licking the cool dessert while looking at her smartphone, covered in a hot-pink case.

The Bad Teacher actress wore a baggy white short-sleeve top, black square-framed sunglasses with gold edges and a straw hat. She paired the casual look with hoop earrings and a black Prada bag around her waist.

Musician Madden, 44, was pictured with his wife of eight years wearing a camouflage baseball cap, stud earrings and all-black attire.

Cameron Diaz Benji Madden icecream 07 31 23
Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz go for ice cream in Los Angeles on July 31, 2023.

Backgrid

The couple married in a quiet ceremony at their Beverly Hills home in January 2015, after they first began dating less than a year prior. They share one child: daughter Raddix, 3.

The Good Charlotte lead guitarist dedicated a special tribute to his wife and their daughter on Instagram earlier this year, in honor of his eighth wedding anniversary with Diaz.

"In Love, Inspired, Happy and Grateful," Madden wrote. "Eight years married, side by side, and now a little one for us to guide🐣let's do 80 more and then forever ❤️❤️❤️ happy anniversary 1*5*✨@camerondiaz my ❤️❤️‍🔥🌹🌎"

The family was last spotted out altogether for Sofia Richie’s wedding to Elliot Grainge in the South of France this past April. (Benji is the twin brother of Joel Madden, who is married to Nicole Richie, making Sofia’s wedding a family affair.)

Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz on June 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. Donato Sardella/Getty

Diaz has also been working on her return to the screen with Back in Action — her first film since taking a break from acting in 2014, in which she stars alongside Jamie Foxx.

A source told PEOPLE back in June that the Charlie's Angels star was “enjoying a great summer with her family” and their “great traveler” daughter Raddix after taking a trip to Europe following filming for the Netflix project.

"The shooting schedule with Jamie [Foxx] was intense and pretty grueling," the insider said. "She was glad when they wrapped."

More recently, the actress was spotted out in a valet parking area in Beverly Hills on July 25, smiling with a friend while she appeared to wait for a vehicle. It marked a rare appearance for Diaz, who stood with cash in one hand and her phone in the other.

