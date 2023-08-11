Calvin Harris and Sam Smith Race Sports Cars in the Music Video for Sexy New Song 'Desire'

Sam Smith and Calvin Harris are revving their engines.

On Friday, the singer, 31, and producer, 39, shared the souped up music video for their new song, “Desire.” To pair nicely with the sexy dance track’s chorus where Smith croons, “Take me away,” the video follows the two recording artists as they drag race sports cars.

In the thrilling video, the “Unholy” singer and “One Kiss” DJ both sport tracksuits and NASCAR-inspired looks as the whip donuts around parking lots and speed down highways with a group of rebellious drivers.

“​​Stay with me forever/At least for the night/Even when you leave me/Lead me to the light/You are my desire/And just the thought of you is keeping me awake/You take me higher/Take me away,” Smith sings from behind the wheel and in neon-lit garages.

Calvin Harris and Sam Smith. Huxley

“Desire” dropped in late July and has steadily gained popularity since its release, debuting in the UK Top 20 and continuing to climb the chart since then.

The electro-pop song is the latest collaboration between the two, following the 2018 hit “Promises” and “I'm Not Here to Make Friends,” which appeared on Smith’s 2023 album Gloria.

“Desire” follows the January 2023 release of the Scottish DJ’s Ellie Goulding-featured track “Miracle” and his recent appearances at major festivals, including Coachella where he honored the late Takeoff from Migos by playing an unreleased verse of their song “Slide.”

It’s also not the only recent club track from the English performer. They released the provocative anthem “S&M” with Madonna in early June.

They also resumed live appearances on July 5 at Montereux Jazz Festival after taking a “month of vocal rest” and pausing their tour dates.

Following the show, they shared on Instagram, “I feel so lucky to have fans like you. You lift me up.”

During their Manchester, UK concert on May 25, the pop star unexpectedly canceled the show in the middle of the performance because “something was wrong with [their] voice.”

When issuing an apology to fans, they said, “I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show, but into the fourth song, I could feel something was really wrong.”

Smith is currently on the North American leg of Gloria the Tour, which continues into September before kicking off dates in Asia in October.

