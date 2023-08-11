Calvin Harris and Sam Smith Race Sports Cars in the Music Video for Sexy New Song 'Desire'

The producer and pop singer shared the video for their latest collaboration

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 06:08PM EDT

Sam Smith and Calvin Harris are revving their engines. 

On Friday, the singer, 31, and producer, 39, shared the souped up music video for their new song, “Desire.” To pair nicely with the sexy dance track’s chorus where Smith croons, “Take me away,” the video follows the two recording artists as they drag race sports cars. 

In the thrilling video, the “Unholy” singer and “One Kiss” DJ both sport tracksuits and NASCAR-inspired looks as the whip donuts around parking lots and speed down highways with a group of rebellious drivers.

“​​Stay with me forever/At least for the night/Even when you leave me/Lead me to the light/You are my desire/And just the thought of you is keeping me awake/You take me higher/Take me away,” Smith sings from behind the wheel and in neon-lit garages. 

Sam Smith x Calvin Harris video
Calvin Harris and Sam Smith.

Huxley

“Desire” dropped in late July and has steadily gained popularity since its release, debuting in the UK Top 20 and continuing to climb the chart since then.

The electro-pop song is the latest collaboration between the two, following the 2018 hit “Promises” and “I'm Not Here to Make Friends,” which appeared on Smith’s 2023 album Gloria

“Desire” follows the January 2023 release of the Scottish DJ’s Ellie Goulding-featured track “Miracle” and his recent appearances at major festivals, including Coachella where he honored the late Takeoff from Migos by playing an unreleased verse of their song “Slide.”

It’s also not the only recent club track from the English performer. They released the provocative anthem “S&M” with Madonna in early June.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

They also resumed live appearances on July 5 at Montereux Jazz Festival after taking a “month of vocal rest” and pausing their tour dates. 

Following the show, they shared on Instagram, “I feel so lucky to have fans like you. You lift me up.”

During their Manchester, UK concert on May 25, the pop star unexpectedly canceled the show in the middle of the performance because “something was wrong with [their] voice.”

When issuing an apology to fans, they said, “I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show, but into the fourth song, I could feel something was really wrong.”

Smith is currently on the North American leg of Gloria the Tour, which continues into September before kicking off dates in Asia in October.

Related Articles
Jonas Brothers to Perform 'Five Albums Every Night' on Massive Tour Kicking Off This Summer
Jonas Brothers Tease Upcoming Tour as the 'Most Ambitious Show' They've Ever Done: 'Truly a Celebration' (Exclusive)
ay Lautner and Taylor Lautner visit SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios,Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
Taylor Lautner and Wife Tay Joke About ‘Post Taylor Swift Show Depression’: 'One Show Isn't Enough'
Katy Perry performs onstage during Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021
Katy Perry Teases Her 'KP6 Era' During Her Las Vegas Residency with a Playful Remark
Olivia Rodrigo bad idea new single
Olivia Rodrigo Contemplates a Late-Night Hookup with an Ex on New Single 'Bad Idea Right?'
Katharine and David Foster Cancel Shows In Asia Due to 'Horrible Family Tragedy
Katharine McPhee Cancels 2 Shows in Asia amid 'Horrible Tragedy' in Her and Husband David Foster's Family
Laid-Back Keanu Reeves Relaxes Ahead of Dogstar Show in California
Keanu Reeves Relaxes Ahead of His Band Dogstar's Show in California — See the Photo!
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell
Harry Styles Attends Actress Taylor Russell's London Play Opening Night with Pal James Corden
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Deems Flirty New Morgan Wade Video Three-Flame-Emoji Hot: 'So Good'
Card Placeholder Image
Lorde Shares Update on New Music with a Series of Sultry Photos: 'So Much to Tell You'
Beatles Fans Find Themselves in Book
Fans Find Photos of Themselves in Paul McCartney's New Book (and Recall Beatlemania): Watch
Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Everything to Know About Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)'
Madonna Teases New Tour
Madonna Teases World Tour with Series of Sultry Selfies: 'Very Soon, I'll Be Traveling to You'
Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Taylor Swift Announces '1989 (Taylor's Version),' Receives 8-Minute Deafening Standing Ovation at Last L.A. Show
Singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, dancer and activist Olivia Newton-John is photographed with husband John Easterling at their home on April 6, 2018
Olivia Newton-John’s Widower Says They Committed to 'Love Each Other Forever or Until the End of Time' (Exclusive)
Lana Del Rey performs on stage at L'Olympia on July 10, 2023 in Paris, France
Lana Del Rey Sings Stunning Cover of Tammy Wynette's 'Stand by Your Man' — Watch!
5 Things to Know About the Taylor Swift-Approved The Band CAMINO and Their New Album
5 Things to Know About the Taylor Swift-Approved The Band CAMINO and Their New Album (Exclusive)