Calvin Harris and Radio Host Vick Hope Marry at Sprawling Estate Wedding in Northeast England

On Saturday, the couple said their "I dos" in front of family and friends

By
and
Clare Fisher
Clare Fisher
Published on September 11, 2023 10:21AM EDT
Calvin Harris Marries FiancÃ©e Vick Hope in England
Photo:

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images; Dave Benett/Getty Images

Calvin Harris is married!

On Saturday, the British DJ and music producer, 39, married Radio 1 host Vick Hope, 33, a source close to the couple confirms to PEOPLE.

After getting engaged last spring, Harris and Hope tied the knot over the weekend in northeast England. The wedding reception was held in a tent decorated with lavish greens and florals on the sprawling grounds of Hulne Priory, Alnwick, Northumberland, while the ceremony took place outdoors.

According to The Sun UK, Nile Rodgers and his band Chic were flown in from the U.S. to perform for guests, which included BBC radio DJs Scott Mills, Vernon Kay and Jordan North, along with AJ Odudu, host of the British version of Big Brother.

Chic performed tunes like "Never Too Much" by Luther Vandross, and hits by David Bowie, Beyoncé and Madonna at the bash, the outlet reported. They ended their set with their hit "Good Times."

Vick Hope and Calvin Harris attend the Chelsea Flower Show on May 23, 2022
Calvin Harris and Vick Hope in London at the Chelsea Flower Show on May 23, 2022.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Hope was first spotted with an Emerald-cut diamond engagement ring in May 2022 at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, which she attended with Harris. When asked by Hello! Magazine if she and Harris had set a date yet, Hope replied that she was keeping the information private.

"You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it, but I'm keeping my private life private," Hope told the publication. "I've never really experienced this before about my private life, but it's just for us."

Vick Hope and Calvin Harris attend the Chelsea Flower Show on May 23, 2022
Calvin Harris and Vick Hope in London at the Chelsea Flower Show on May 23, 2022.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Though Hope has stayed true to her word, keeping her romance with Harris out of the public eye and off the 'gram, she did share a picture of her and Harris among a round-up of shots from the BBC Radio 1 dance weekend in Ibiza this July. The pic was snapped as Harris wrapped his arms around Hope while they posed for a group photo with friends.

"You and Calvin ❤️just adore you together," one follower commented on the post, while another fan agreed that it is "so lovely to see a photo of you & @calvinharris you look lovely together."

Ahead of their wedding weekend, Harris noted Aug. 30 on his own Instagram, that his Ibiza residency season had officially come to an end.

Harris just dropped the song "Desire" with Sam Smith, which follows the January 2023 release of the Scottish musician’s Ellie Goulding-featured track “Miracle” and his recent appearances at major festivals.

