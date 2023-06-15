Calista Flockhart Recycles Yellow Skirt from 1999 Emmys at 'Indiana Jones' Premiere: ‘Cherish and Rewear’

Calista Flockhart is giving fans a 90s fashion flashback!

The actress, 58, recycled the yellow Ralph Lauren skirt she first wore to the 1999 Emmys for Wednesday's premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Flockhart was showing her support for her husband Harrison Ford at the premiere of the new movie — his final outing as adventurer Jones.

Elizabeth Stewart — who is the actress's longtime stylist — revealed she was re-wearing the eye-catching golden-yellow number, teamed with a black off-the-shoulder top, in a post shared on her Instagram account. “#CalistaFlockhart heading to the Los Angeles premiere of #IndianaJones in the same golden yellow @ralphlauren skirt she wore to the Emmys in 1999!” wrote Stewart.

She continued, “Cherish and rewear your clothes people! 😉😊💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 (and yes we’ve worked together that long!) @heathercurriebeauty @enzoangileri @jordan_grossman.”



Calista Flockhart. Bei/Shutterstock

In Stewart’s post, Flockhart is seen swishing the skirt in a boomerang video before the post switches to a throwback picture of her at the Emmys, where she paired the skirt with a white shirt that had been tied to create a cropped look.

While the skirt was the same, Flockhart’s hairstyle has seen a significant change since the 1999 outing. Once a fan of sporting mid-length blonde locks, the actress has swapped the honey tresses for a long brunette bob.

At the 1999 Emmys, she was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her lead role in the TV show Ally McBeal. However, Flockhart, who starred as the Boston-based lawyer for five seasons, lost out on the award to Helen Hunt for her role in the sitcom Mad About You.

The Golden Globe-winning star’s red carpet appearance with her husband, 80, —who wore a black suit and tie — came the day before their 13th wedding anniversary. Flockhart and Ford were all smiles as they posed together at the premiere and held hands.



Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The couple tied the knot on Jun. 15, 2010, a year after Ford proposed during a family vacation with their son Liam, now 22, over Valentine’s Day weekend. The proposal came a little over seven years after the couple started dating, after first crossing paths at the Golden Globes at the beginning of 2002.

The wedding took place in New Mexico, where Ford was filming Cowboys and Aliens.

The location was the Governor's Mansion in Santa Fe and was officiated by Governor Bill Richardson under the supervision of New Mexico's chief justice, Charles W. Daniels. Son Liam was also in attendance at the nuptials.

