Calif. Woman Missing After Home Swept Away During Tropical Storm: 'We Still Have Hope,' Says Daughter

A woman remains missing after she was swept away by floodwaters during Tropical Storm Hilary, according to California authorities.

Christie Rockwood, 74, was last seen on Sunday, according to a Nixle alert posted Wednesday by the San Bernardino County Sheriff and Yucaipa Police Departments.

The woman’s home “was swept away from its foundation” after rising river water “overwhelmed” the Seven Oaks Resort area, the departments said.

Pieces of Rockwood’s home have since been found a few miles from where he home once sat, according to NBC affiliate KNBC and CW affiliate KTLA.

A search for Rockwood is ongoing in the Seven Oaks area, the SBCSO and YPD said.

“We still have hope,” said Rockwood’s daughter, Tracey Monteverde, according to KTLA. “My mom’s really tough. She’s been through a lot in her life and if there’s one person that’s sitting out there, that would be her.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rockwood’s trailer home was located in the mountains of the San Bernardino National National Forest, and has owned it for several decades, according to CBS affiliate WTVF.

At least 30 people were trapped in the Seven Oaks area until Tuesday after rain from Tropical Storm Hilary caused the Santa Ana River to overflow, WTVF and The San Bernardino Sun reported.



Ethan Harrison, Rockwood’s son, said his mother believed it “was going to be just a heavy storm,” and did not want to leave home, per KNBC. He last spoke with Rockwood on the phone Sunday evening.

Monteverde also believes her mother, who lived alone, did not leave “because her car was still there” after the storm passed, according to KTLA.

Crews have not yet been able to locate Rockwood, but her children remain hopeful she will be found alive.

“I haven’t given up hope yet,” Harrison said, per KNBC. "The only thing that hurts me is thinking she’s stuck in the mud trapped, cold and suffering."

Rockwood is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 265 lbs, according to authorities. She has short, red hair as well as “a tattoo of a butterfly with a pink breast cancer ribbon on the inside of her wrist.”

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call Deputy E. Juarez or Detective S. Swanson at the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station at 909-918-2305. Those who want to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit www.wetip.com.

