California Spa Closed After Two Customers Die from Legionnaires’ Disease

A third person who recovered from the disease said they used the hot tub at the Zen Day Spa in Richmond, California

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on August 7, 2023 02:05PM EDT
Zen Day Spa at 12230 San Pablo Ave., Richmond, Calif.
Zen Day Spa in Richmond, California. Photo:

Google Maps

A spa in Richmond, Calif., has been closed by the county health department after two people died from — and a third was sickened by  — Legionnaires’ Disease, a severe form of pneumonia. 

The patient who recovered had used the jacuzzi tub at the Zen Day Spa in the days before falling ill.

The spa might have been operating the jacuzzi illegally. According to a statement from the Contra Costa County Health Department, they “found no existing records indicating the business has ever been issued a permit for a spa or pool." The health department closed the business.

The health department took samples of the water at the spa to test for Legionella bacteria, which causes the illness, and results are expected back early next week.

Zen Day Spa at 12230 San Pablo Ave., Richmond, Calif.
The Zen Day Spa in Richmond, Calif., has been shut down after customers died from Legionnaires' Disease.

Google Maps

The Mayo Clinic says that the bacteria can be found in soil and natural water sources, but can “multiply in water systems made by humans, such as air conditioners” and notes that outbreaks have been linked to hot tubs, whirlpools, and swimming pools.  

Most people get infected when they inhale water droplets containing the bacteria.

In 2019, 141 people were sickened — and four people died — after visiting a North Carolina state fair, where hot tubs were on display. The water in the tubs later tested positive for Legionella pneumophila — and many of those infected "walked by the hot tub displays."

And last year, water cooling towers in The Bronx caused an outbreak that left 18 sick, and one dead.

Symptoms usually begin two to 10 days after exposure to the bacteria, according to the Mayo Clinic, starting with a headache and muscle aches, as well as a fever. 

By the second or third day, however, someone with Legionnaires’ Disease may begin coughing up mucus or blood, experience shortness of breath, and suffer gastrointestinal symptoms. 

The most recent estimates from the CDC note that 10,000 people a year are sickened with Legionnaires’ Disease; However, the true number of cases is likely almost three times the amount, as it’s under-diagnosed in the United States. 

Antibiotics can usually resolve most cases of Legionnaires’ — but the CDC says that for 1 in ten patients, the disease is fatal. 

Those at increased risk of complications from Legionnaires’ Disease include those older than 50 years old, anyone with a chronic lung disease (like emphysema), current or former smokers, and those with weakened immune systems. 

Contra Costa Health has urged anyone who visited Zen Day Spa to monitor themselves for symptoms of Legionnaires’ Disease. If they start to feel ill, they're advised to seek medical care immediately. 





