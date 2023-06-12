California Mom of 6 Superglues Eye Shut After Mistaking Nail Glue Bottle for Eye Drops

A TikToker has gone viral after mistaking superglue for her eye drops.

On June 3, Jennifer Eversole — a mother of six from Santa Rosa, California — posted a now-viral TikTok video sharing how the accident put her in the hospital.

"Well, I've gone and done it. I have won the most idiot person award," she said in the clip, which has garnered over 4.7 million views. “My eye drops sit directly next to superglue and they’re the same size bottle and I wasn’t paying attention and now my eye’s glued shut.”

Eversole said she immediately felt an "intense burning, really bad burning, it felt hot." 

"And then I shut my eye really fast," she recalled. "And I don't know if that was a good thing or a bad thing because it didn't get on my eyeball that much. And maybe it wouldn't have glued my eyes shut if I hadn't shut them, but I don't know what would have happened. It could have been worse." 

RELATED: Woman Who Used Gorilla Glue in Her Hair Says Her Surgeon Is a 'Miracle Worker'

Eversole quickly sought help and was brought to the emergency room by an ambulance. While there, doctors used numbing eye drops and were able to pry her eye open. She then learned she had scratches on her eye and blurred vision and would have to keep it covered until it healed. 

Eversole later clarified that mistake happened after using the superglue to apply her daughter’s press-on nails. She said she placed the glue on the top of her bedroom dresser, which is always filled with her kids’ toys, cups, bathroom supplies and more.

"My mistake is that I didn't put it away afterwards and I remember thinking, 'I should probably put that away so that nobody mistakes those as eye drops,' which is exactly what happened," she explained.

RELATED: Michigan Woman Accidentally Glues Her Eye Shut After Mistaking Nail Glue Bottle for Eye Drops

She added that she simply got distracted and pointed out how similar the two bottles look. "In the future, I'll get brush-on glue, and I'll still put it away,” Eversole said. “But at least if that ever happens, it's a brush, and I'll know it's not eyedrops." 

On Wednesday, Eversole shared another TikTok update on her eye after visiting an ophthalmologist, who told her that her eye was “healing nicely.” 

“I am doing well!” she wrote in the caption. “Eyesight should be back to 20/20 within a few days and my eye is healing nicely. No major abrasions and I am very lucky for that seeing as so many of you commented that others have lost their eye doing this exact thing! Thank you to everyone who has come here to wish me well and send good vibes…..they worked!”

