Mom, 44, Suffers Brain Aneurysm After Son Gets Injured in Football Game: 'Unthinkable Series of Events'

A California mother was left brain dead after suffering an aneurysm while at her son’s football game.

On Friday, Lucinda Daniels, a mother of four, was attending her son Dillon's varsity football game in Santa Clara when the teenager suffered a broken leg and dislocated foot. She and Dillon’s father, Dale, rushed to the field alongside paramedics to tend to their son’s injuries.

While waiting for an ambulance, Dale fainted, prompting another ambulance to be called. However, after Dale was medically cleared and paramedics were treating Dillon, Lucinda collapsed, according to San Jose Mercury News. The 44-year-old was reportedly down for about three minutes before she was rushed to the hospital.

“We’re standing around, thinking, ‘Lord, what is happening here?’ It was so surreal,” Joe Maemone, the school’s executive athletic director, told the outlet. “You almost think this was just a bad dream that you’re going to wake up from.”

Football field. Darren Klimeck/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Friends of the family called the situation “an unthinkable series of events,” sharing that Lucinda ultimately suffered a stroke and on Saturday, she suffered a second one, which left her with no brain activity. She isn't expected to survive.

On Monday, football coach Tim Lugo told the outlet that Lucinda suffered a brain aneurysm, which may have burst and caused the stroke.

A brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain, according to the Mayo Clinic. If it leaks or ruptures, it causes bleeding in the brain, which is known as a hemorrhagic stroke.

A GoFundMe account was created in order to help the family cover medical expenses and funeral costs.

“Anyone who knows Lucinda, knows that she has one of the biggest hearts you’ve ever seen and in keeping with that spirit, she is an organ donor,” friends of the family said in a statement. “Whilst we are losing Lucinda, we hope you find some solace in knowing that her passing will give the gift of life to numerous others and allow her love to continue to spread through the world.”

