Calif. Man Accused of Killing Canadian Hair Executive in Backyard Pleads No Contest and Is Sentenced to Life

A former porn actor — accused of fatally stabbing a Canadian haircare executive in his Los Angeles area backyard in 2017 — has pleaded no contest.

Robert Baker, 61, entered the no contest plea to killing 49-year-old Fabio Sementilli during a hearing in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Friday. The convicted sex offender was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors alleged that Baker and his lover, Sementilli’s wife Monica Sementilli, concocted the plan to kill Fabio in order to collect more than $1 million in life insurance money. Monica, 51, is still facing a murder charge. She has pleaded not guilty, according to the Toronto Sun.



Fabio and Monica Sementilli. Fabio Sementilli/ Facebook

The well-known hair executive was home alone in the backyard of his home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills when two people wearing hoodies sneaked onto his property. As the father of three was watching TV, he was attacked from behind, suffering seven stab wounds to the neck, chest and thigh. His femoral and carotid arteries were cut.

After the vicious attack, the assailants ransacked Fabio and Monica's bedroom and removed the DVR from the garage where the home security footage was stored, according to previous reporting by PEOPLE.

Robert Baker. LAPD

The intruders then allegedly fled in Fabio's 2008 Porsche 911, which was found abandoned about five miles away two days later. Around 5 p.m. that fateful day, Fabio's youngest daughter Isabella arrived home, saw bloody shoe prints and blood on the floor and found her father slumped over in his chair outside.

His shocking death — on the patio where he loved to smoke cigars, sip tequila and post motivational videos on social media — sent shockwaves through the hair care industry, where the globe-trotting hairstylist and Wella executive was a star.

"He would charm you with his personality and his wittiness," friend Ramsey Sayah previously told PEOPLE. "It was terrible to think that this is the way Fabio had died because he was such a great guy. You don't think anyone deserves to die that way, but especially not a really good person, that you really love and you know is kind and loving. It just didn't make any sense."

Monica Sementilli. LAPD

At first, Los Angeles police believed his death was the result of a home invasion burglary gone awry. But soon, their focus moved closer to home.

Almost five months after the murder, police arrested the couple and charged them with murder, with the special circumstance allegations of lying in wait and financial gain, which made them eligible if convicted to life without the possibility of parole.

"Monica fully intended for Fabio to be murdered," Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman previously claimed before a grand jury. "She wanted him out of the way because she wants to be with Robert Baker. She's unhappy in her marriage, even though at the same time she's acting like the loving, adoring wife."

Prosecutors said investigators found Baker’s DNA at the crime scene. In 2021, a Superior Court judge vetoed an attempt to drop the special circumstance allegations in the case. The order to shelve the allegations came from District Attorney George Gascon as part of his new reforms. The directive was criticized by Fabio's sisters and son.

"By dropping the special circumstances, justice is threatened," Fabio's son Luigi wrote to the court. "The truth cannot come to light in these circumstances."

Luigi added, "I will never get to speak to my father again. I will never get to experience his warmth, his love, his confidence, or his endless generosity. None of us will. We lost the patriarch of our family."

Monica Sementilli’s next court hearing is scheduled for July 14.

