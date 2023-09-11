Law Student Set to Graduate in Months Was Found Slain Along Shore in July, Boyfriend Charged with Murder

Joseph Roberts was arrested nearly two months after Rachel Elizabeth Imani Buckner's remains were found

By
Liam Quinn
Liam Quinn

Liam Quinn is a crime reporter for People Magazine. He previously covered breaking news for The Record/NorthJersey.com.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 11, 2023 12:58PM EDT
Family grieves young woman allegedly killed by fiance
Photo:

KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco Youtube

Two months after the remains of a California woman were found on a Bay Area shoreline, her boyfriend was charged with murder, according to multiple reports. 

The remains of Rachel Elizabeth Imani Buckner, 27, were found inside a bag in Alameda County on July 20, though they were not identified until Aug. 30, the Alameda Police Department said. A week later, United States Marshals arrested Joseph Roberts, who had been identified as the suspect, police said.

Citing court documents, KTVU reported that Buckner’s body was found with its head, feet and hands severed.

According to KTVU, the San Francisco Chronicle and KRON4, Roberts and Buckner were romantically linked, with KTVU and the Chronicle reporting that Roberts had referred to Buckner as his fiancée when he was arrested.

“The two of them had been dating,” a police spokesperson told KRON4. “They might have even been engaged.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Roberts is currently in custody at Santa Rita Jail and was charged with murder, according to jail records. It is not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney. He will appear at a plea hearing on Sept. 21, records indicate.

According to the outlets, Roberts and Buckner lived together in Pleasanton, Calif., and reportedly had no ties to Alameda, where her body was found.

KTVU reported that Buckner had never been reported missing by Roberts, who also had kept and used her cell phone even after she had died, according to police, and had been in contact with multiple other women.

The Buckner family reportedly wrote a statement to KTVU.

"Her death has left a void that is indescribable in her community and village," the statement said.

Buckner had attended Howard University and was two months away from graduating law school at Golden Gate University, the outlet reported. 

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Melanie Jansen and Hannah Parmenter, a mother and daughter killed in a murder suicide
Minn. Mom, Daughter Killed by Mother’s Partner in Murder-Suicide: 'Unimaginable'
Jodi Hildebrandt, Ruby Franke, Woman Charged Alongside Ruby Franke Broke Confidentiality as Therapist. Patient Says She 'Destroyed My Life'
Ruby Franke Was Moved into Medical Block in Jail, Jodi Hildebrandt Has 'Life-Threatening' Health Issue
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Joe Jonas Seemingly Addresses Sophie Turner Divorce During L.A. Concert: 'It's Been a Crazy Week'
Influencer Mom Ruby Franke's Arrest for Child Abuse Has 'Shocked' Neighbors But 'We Saw Some Weird Things'
Ruby Franke Appears in Court Virtually from Jail, Gets Held Without Bail After Child Abuse Charges
Joe Shymanski
Photographer Known for Star Wars-Themed Art Goes Missing, Pa. Man Charged with Murder Days Later
Influencer Mom Ruby Franke's Arrest for Child Abuse Has 'Shocked' Neighbors But 'We Saw Some Weird Things'
Neighbor Who Called 911 On Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt Tearfully Describes Boy's 'Emaciated' Condition
YouTube Bans Ruby Franke, Deletes Her Channels Following Arrest and Felony Child Abuse Charges
Clips Surface of Ruby Franke's Parenting Through the Years — from Withholding Food To Taking Away Beds
Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers Case: Man Reportedly Charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder
Miley Cyrus Filmed Black Mirror Episode While Her Malibu Home Burned Down
Miley Cyrus Filmed 'Black Mirror' Scene While Home Burned Down, Leading to Anxiety Attacks 'Years Later'
Lulu, an 11-year-old girl who survived a house fire in Seattle, in which her family was allegedly killed by her father
Girl, 11, Survives House Fire that Killed Family Members — and Was Set by Father of Slain Children
Porcha Woodruff and her family. Oldest daughter is Chantell, 13, youngest is Jamaih, 7 and the baby is Mason
AI Led to Her Wrongful Arrest for Carjacking at 8 Months Pregnant: 'This Can Happen to Anyone of Color' (Exclusive)
Dr. Amie Harwick, Gareth Pursehouse
Lawyer for Man Accused of Murdering Hollywood Sex Therapist Amie Harwick Claims She Fell from Balcony by Accident
William Sandridge, a Calhoun man, and his wife, Allyn Sandridge, a former middle school special education teacher, have been sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in the distribution of child sex abuse images
Special Education Teacher and Husband Sentenced for Exchanging Text Messages with Child Sex Abuse Images
Ashley Guzman Carlos Loera shot dead california baby in car
Calif. Couple Is Shot Dead While Sitting in Car with Their Baby in the Backseat
Kevin and Ruby Franke of the YouTube channel 8 Passengers
Lawyer for Ruby Franke's Husband Says He Had No Role in Alleged Abuse: 'Very Gentle Person'
Milwaukee mother killed, son accused wanted virtual reality headset
Boy, 11, Facing Trial for Allegedly Killing His Mom Over Purchase of Virtual Reality Headset