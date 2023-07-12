California Man Arrested in Connection With Suspected Serial Killings of Sex Workers in Mexico

Bryant Rivera, 30, was arrested and charged with the murder of Angela Carolina Acosta Flores and is facing extradition to Mexico over two further murder charges

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 12:54PM EDT
Bryant Rivera of Downey, Calif. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. authorities arrested Rivera, who is accused of killing three women in the Mexican border city of Tijuana and crossing back and forth across the border after each of the deaths that occurred over the course of nearly a year starting in 2021
Bryant Rivera of Downey, Calif mugshot on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Photo:

U.S. Department of Justice via AP

A California man and suspected serial killer of sex workers in Mexico has been captured by authorities in Southern California, police said.

According to U.S. officials and court documents, federal authorities detained Bryant Rivera, in Downey, Los Angeles County on Thursday, following a request from Mexican authorities, reported outlets including NBC News, ABC News and The Washington Post.

On July 6, Rivera, 30, was arrested and charged with murder for the strangulation of Angela Carolina Acosta Flores, whose body was located in a hotel room in Tijuana on January 25, 2022, The Guardian reported.

The outlet also noted that court documents said Mexican authorities will request Rivera's extradition. They intend to then show evidence for two further charges related to the deaths of two additional women in Tijuana, at least one of which dates back to 2021.

Ciaran McEvoy, spokesperson for the US attorney’s office, told The Guardian that after an appearance in federal court on Monday, US magistrate Judge Karen L Stevenson ordered that Rivera be detained without bond while the extradition proceedings take place. Mexican authorities have 60 days to file for his extradition.

Bryant Rivera of Downey, Calif, on a U.S. Customs and Border security camera. U.S. authorities on Thursday, July 6, 2023, arrested Rivera, accused of killing three women in the Mexican border city of Tijuana and crossing back and forth across the border after each of the deaths that occurred over the course of nearly a year starting in 2021
Bryant Rivera on a U.S. Customs and Border security camera.

U.S. Department of Justice via AP

The judge's ruling comes after Rivera's sister issued an emotional letter to the court, according to a report by NBC 7 San Diego, asking that her brother be able to stay at home with a monitor. "I cannot express how much the accusations against my brother have affected our family. The crimes of which my brother is being accused of do not resemble the character of the boy I grew up with and know," her letter began, before going on to describe Rivera as "shy and reserved" and to later explain that their parents, who she said both suffer from diabetes, rely on him.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

J. Alejandro Barrientos — the deputy federal public defender — also filed a document requesting that the government allow Bryant Rivera to be released conditionally, as his imprisonment causes hardship for the family that relies on him for income and support.

However, Rivera will remain at the federal metropolitan detention center in Los Angeles, per Judge Stevenson's ruling. Multiple outlets reported that whether Rivera has retained an attorney or not is currently unknown.

On July 7, Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio Sánchez said on his official Facebook page that Rivera "is considered a serial killer" and "will now face justice in Baja California," per an NBC News translation.

According to The Washington Post, Carpio has claimed that there are similarities between the three murders Rivera has been accused of, saying that the three women were all sex workers and were all strangled and found with similar bruising on their bodies.

He had previously compared whoever is responsible for the murders to the notorious serial killer Ted Bundy at a press conference in Tijuana, as reported by ABC News.

"This subject has criminal tendencies associated with violent and psychopathic behavior," Carpio said in December. "His profile is very similar to someone who became very well-known decades ago: Ted Bundy."

Related Articles
Ulysses Campos: 9-year-old boy shot to death during birthday party
Suspect Arrested After 9-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead at Grandmother's Birthday in Chicago
Mom Speaks Out About Drive-By Gunman Who Wounded Her 7-Year-Old Daughter
Mom Speaks Out About Drive-By Gunman Who Wounded Her 7-Year-Old Daughter: ‘It Was Just Crazy'
Husband Arrested in Fort Ripley Hit-and-Run Death
Husband Arrested Over Death of Wife, 2 Weeks After She was Discovered Beside Minnesota Road
Four people, including two young children, were injured when a gunman fired into a crowd at a Bronx park
Gunman Riding 'Illegal Scooter' Wounds 4 in New York City, Including Brothers Aged 3 and 6
Miami girl, 6, bites would-be kidnapper
6-Year-Old Miami Girl Escapes Would-Be Abductor By Biting His Arm, Police Say
leslie van houten parolled
Former Manson Follower Leslie Van Houten Released from Prison
teen survived attack left paralyzed
Teen Softball Player Paralyzed After Alleged Stabbing Attack by Ex Speaks Out: 'Lucky to Be Alive'
James Lewis
7 Died in 1982 When Tylenol Was Laced with Cyanide. The Prime Suspect — Who Was Never Charged — Just Died
Grant Robicheaux, Cerissa Riley
Reality Show Surgeon Accused of Drugging and Raping Women with Girlfriend Has Charges Dismissed
Harlow Darby Freeman. Alabama baby.
Missing Ala. Infant Found After Dad's Parking Mishap Led to Amber Alert: 'We Couldn't Be Any Happier'
Bryan Barbosa killed in South River hit-and-run
'This Horrible Tragedy Broke Everyone’s Heart': N.J. Boy, 14, Riding His Bike Is Killed in Alleged Hit-and-Run
Ulysses Campos: 9-year-old boy shot to death during birthday party
9-Year-Old Boy Killed in Suspected Drive-By Shooting While at Grandmother's Birthday Party
Elizabeth Holmes
Elizabeth Holmes' Prison Sentence Already Reduced by 2 Years, Records Show
A Thai reporter takes a photo of an empty freezer at the Nong Prue police station in Pattaya, Chonburi province,
Dismembered Body of Missing Businessman Found in Household Freezer in Thailand
Fanta Xayavong and Manijeh âManiâ Starren
Women Were Found Dead in Separate Storage Units — and Police Say They're Connected to Same Man
Maryland Teen Was Swimming on Vacation in Puerto Rico Before He Was Fatally Shot, Tommy Grays
Maryland Teen Was Swimming on Vacation in Puerto Rico Before He Was Fatally Shot