California Man Arrested in Connection With Suspected Serial Killings of Sex Workers in Mexico

A California man and suspected serial killer of sex workers in Mexico has been captured by authorities in Southern California, police said.

According to U.S. officials and court documents, federal authorities detained Bryant Rivera, in Downey, Los Angeles County on Thursday, following a request from Mexican authorities, reported outlets including NBC News, ABC News and The Washington Post.

On July 6, Rivera, 30, was arrested and charged with murder for the strangulation of Angela Carolina Acosta Flores, whose body was located in a hotel room in Tijuana on January 25, 2022, The Guardian reported.

The outlet also noted that court documents said Mexican authorities will request Rivera's extradition. They intend to then show evidence for two further charges related to the deaths of two additional women in Tijuana, at least one of which dates back to 2021.

Ciaran McEvoy, spokesperson for the US attorney’s office, told The Guardian that after an appearance in federal court on Monday, US magistrate Judge Karen L Stevenson ordered that Rivera be detained without bond while the extradition proceedings take place. Mexican authorities have 60 days to file for his extradition.

Bryant Rivera on a U.S. Customs and Border security camera. U.S. Department of Justice via AP

The judge's ruling comes after Rivera's sister issued an emotional letter to the court, according to a report by NBC 7 San Diego, asking that her brother be able to stay at home with a monitor. "I cannot express how much the accusations against my brother have affected our family. The crimes of which my brother is being accused of do not resemble the character of the boy I grew up with and know," her letter began, before going on to describe Rivera as "shy and reserved" and to later explain that their parents, who she said both suffer from diabetes, rely on him.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

J. Alejandro Barrientos — the deputy federal public defender — also filed a document requesting that the government allow Bryant Rivera to be released conditionally, as his imprisonment causes hardship for the family that relies on him for income and support.

However, Rivera will remain at the federal metropolitan detention center in Los Angeles, per Judge Stevenson's ruling. Multiple outlets reported that whether Rivera has retained an attorney or not is currently unknown.

On July 7, Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio Sánchez said on his official Facebook page that Rivera "is considered a serial killer" and "will now face justice in Baja California," per an NBC News translation.

According to The Washington Post, Carpio has claimed that there are similarities between the three murders Rivera has been accused of, saying that the three women were all sex workers and were all strangled and found with similar bruising on their bodies.



He had previously compared whoever is responsible for the murders to the notorious serial killer Ted Bundy at a press conference in Tijuana, as reported by ABC News.

"This subject has criminal tendencies associated with violent and psychopathic behavior," Carpio said in December. "His profile is very similar to someone who became very well-known decades ago: Ted Bundy."

