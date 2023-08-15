Minutes after the murder of his wife, prosecutors say that a California judge shot off a quick out of office message to his court clerk and bailiff: “I just lost it. I just shot my wife. I won’t be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I’m so sorry.”

His court staff thought he was joking, according to court records reviewed by PEOPLE, but later that Aug. 3 night Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson, 72, was arrested and charged with homicide after what authorities say was an alcohol-fueled argument that began at a restaurant and continued when the couple returned home from dinner.

At the nearby restaurant, Jeffrey Ferguson allegedly “pointed his finger at his wife,” prosecutors say in court records “in a manner mimicking a firearm.” The fight continued for more than an hour, and, back in their living room, as the fight escalated, his wife said: “Why don’t you point a real gun at me?”

At that point, Jeffrey Ferguson allegedly took out a loaded .40-caliber pistol from his ankle holster and shot Sheryl Ferguson “at close range” through “the center chest,” according to court records.

Sheryl Ferguson. Sheryl Ferguson Facebook

The shooting was witnessed by the couple’s adult son, the only witness to the killing. Their son called 911 shortly after 8 p.m. and told the operator his father had been drinking too much and that he'd tried to stabilize his mother, but neither he nor first responders were able to do so, prosecutors say.

The judge called 911 soon after “to report (vaguely) that his wife had been shot,” according to the court records. The 911 operator asked if he had shot his wife, to which the judge responded: “that he did not want to talk about it now.”

Police officers recovered 47 firearms and more than 26,000 rounds of ammunition at the couple’s Anaheim home, according to prosecutors. The collection of rifles, shotguns and handguns were all legally owned. A forty-eighth firearm – a legally-owned rifle – not found in the initial police search was later removed from the home and secured by defense counsel.

Multiple searches revealed 48 firearms and more than 26,000 rounds of ammunition, which was confiscated by law enforcement from the couple’s Anaheim home. The location of a .22 caliber rifle remains unknown. All firearms were legally owned. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Jeffrey Ferguson’s Glock .40-caliber pistol, allegedly used in the shooting, was recovered, along with a single spent .40-caliber casing near the couch, where his son claimed his father had pulled the trigger. The bullet pierced her chest, shooting through “her mid back and careened into a wall behind her,” according to court records.

Jeffrey Ferguson had been an Orange County Superior Court judge since 2015, and his term is slated to run through January, 2027. The Judicial Council of California and its bodies are ultimately responsible for considering issues of misconduct, Kostas Kalaitzidis, a spokesperson for the Orange County Superior Court, told PEOPLE. Therefore, the judge remains listed on the court website, which was last updated on the day of the murder.

“This is a tragedy that we have not gone through before,” Kalaitzidis said, adding that all cases had been removed from his calendar.

The Orange County Superior Court gave the murder case to Los Angeles County Superior Court to avoid any ethical conflict of interest, Kalaitzidis said and the L.A. court now presides over the case.

Prior to being elected as judge, Jeffrey Ferguson was the Deputy Orange County District Attorney. He began working as a prosecutor for the office in 1983, the district attorney’s office said in a press release.

The Orange County District Attorney’s office “immediately contacted the Attorney General for a conflict check,” Kimberly Edds, a spokesperson for the office, told PEOPLE: “and they decided we did not have a conflict and we could prosecute the case.”

Jeffrey Ferguson in a book photograph, August 2023. Anaheim Police Department via AP

Jeffrey Ferguson was still wearing his ankle holster – which was empty – when patrol officers arrived. He was allegedly slurring his words and smelled of alcohol, and according to the court records, he asked the officers to shoot him. “Well, I guess I’m done for a while,” he said, according to a transcribed portion of body cam footage, which also recorded exclamations including: “Oh, my God … my son … my son,” and: “Oh, man, I can’t believe I did this.”

Although the judge’s son did not recall domestic violence between his parents, he told investigators that his father’s temper flared with drinking. The son also recalled several alleged incidents involving his father and guns in the home, the records state.

He alleged that a few years earlier, his mother told him that she had seen Jeffrey Ferguson with a gun to his head and that she had talked him out of suicide, according to the records. Another time, alone in the bathroom, Jeffrey Ferguson allegedly shot a firearm in what his son understood to be an accidental discharge.

The judge, who has no prior criminal record, is charged with three felonies: murder, the discharge of a firearm causing death and personally using a firearm, according to online court information.

Investigators covered the Ferguson's neighborhood in crime tape, following the Aug. 3 murder. Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Jeffrey Ferguson was released from jail the day after his arrest when he posted a $1 million bond. Prosecutors asked the court to move up his scheduled arraignment from Sept. 1 to Aug. 15 so they can add additional conditions to his bail. Noting that the location of a firearm he allegedly owns is "currently unknown," prosecutors plan to ask the court that he not be allowed to possess firearms or ammunition.

Prosecutors also hope that the judge will agree that Jeffrey Ferguson has no contact with his son, except under certain circumstances and will require him to stay within three nearby counties and wear an ankle monitor at all times.

Jeffrey Ferguson has not yet entered a plea. His lawyers, Paul S. Meyer and John D. Barnett, did not respond to PEOPLE's individual requests for comment but said in a joint statement reported by the AP that the events of Aug. 3 were "a tragedy for the entire Ferguson family," saying the incident was "an accident and nothing more."



Meyer previously represented Jeffrey Ferguson in a case in 2017, two years into his judgeship, when he was publicly admonished by California’s Commission on Judicial Performance for “posting a statement about a candidate for judicial office on Facebook with knowing or reckless disregard for the truth of the statement, and by being Facebook friends with attorneys who were appearing regularly before him in court.”

If convicted of all criminal counts, Jeffrey Ferguson, 72, faces 40 years to life in prison, the district attorney’s office said in a press statement. Prosecutors say a murder conviction would ensure he would not be up for parole until he is at least 82.