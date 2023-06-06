Calif. Girl, 17, Dies in Crash Coming Home from Boyfriend's Graduation: 'She Had a Bright Future'

California Highway Patrol said three teens were traveling in a Nissan Titan when a GMC Sierra hit their vehicle

By
Published on June 6, 2023 01:36 PM
17-Year-Old Girl Dies in Crash Coming Home from Boyfriend's High School Graduation
Giovanna Rizzo. Photo:

GoFundMe

A California teenager who was involved in a crash while returning home from her boyfriend’s graduation has died.

The crash took place shortly before 9:00 p.m. local time on Thursday at the intersection of Winchester and Keller Roads, according to a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). Giovanna Rizzo, 17, of Murrieta, was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) said three teens were traveling in a Nissan Titan when a GMC Sierra, driven by a 30-year-old man, hit their vehicle, according to CW affiliate KTLA and ABC affiliate KABC-TV.

Police say the driver of the Sierra may have run a red light prior to the collision, but that charges are pending while the investigation into the crash remains ongoing, per the outlets.

CHP did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The 17-year-old was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Titan when the crash occurred, according to KTLA and NBC affiliate KMIR-TV. Family have identified the two other victims, who were transported to a hospital with varying injuries, as Gavin Hooper, Rizzo’s boyfriend, and his sister, Landis Hooper, per the outlets.

The driver of the Sierra was hospitalized with major injuries, police said.

Rizzo was remembered by loved ones for being “sweet, funny, fiercely loyal,” and “wicked smaht.

The “intelligent” and “loving” teen “had a bright future" ahead of her, GoFundMe organizer Nicol Stolar-Peterson wrote in a message, noting the teen was also interested in social work and had “assisted behind the scenes on a child abuse case doing research."

As a result of the crash, Gavin “suffered cuts and bruises” on his body in addition to a fractured hand, according to a separate GoFundMe set up to support the Hooper family.
Meanwhile, Landis "is currently in the hospital in a coma from severe brain injury."

“What has happened is unfathomable and every parent's worst nightmare,” the organizer wrote. “We are asking for prayers for Gavin’s girlfriend’s family and for Landis to be healed and be restored.”

As of Tuesday, more than $53,000 has been raised via GoFundMe for the Hoopers following Thursday’s crash. Funds will go toward medical expenses and “miscellaneous fees associated with the accident.”

Meanwhile, all donations to the fundraiser started in Rizzo’s honor will go to the Kids Court & Counseling Center to support children who “experienced trauma” such as child abuse, sexual abuse and assault, and other forms of violence, according to Stolar-Peterson.

“They will receive free therapy and support from licensed therapists as part of Gia's legacy,” reads a message on the page, which has already raised nearly $63,000.

